Emaar Malls offers $800M for Souq.com amid Amazon rumors

March 27, 2017

A subsidiary of the state-backed developer Emaar says it made an $800-million offer to purchase the online retailer Souq.com amid rumors of a possible acquisition of the website by Amazon.

A filing Monday by Emaar Malls PJSC on the Dubai Financial Market says the "bid has still not been accepted by the shareholders of Souq.com."

Officials with Souq.com and Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nearly 85 percent of stock in Emaar Malls is owned by Emaar Properties PJSC, the company behind Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Emaar Mall runs the massive nearby Dubai Mall.

The state-run sovereign wealth fund called the Investment Corporation of Dubai owns nearly 30 percent of Emaar Properties.

Explore further: Dubai debuts driverless minibus

Related Stories

Dubai debuts driverless minibus

September 2, 2016

Dubai has unveiled its first driverless bus service, launching a month-long trial period for the electric vehicle with a view to expanding it across the futuristic Gulf city state.

Dubai aims to launch hover-taxi by July

February 13, 2017

Dubai has tested a Chinese prototype of a self-driving hover-taxi, its transport authority said on Monday, with the aim of introducing the aerial vehicle in the emirate by July.

Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers

February 13, 2017

Electric carmaker Tesla announced the opening of a new Gulf headquarters Monday in Dubai, aiming to conquer an oil-rich region better known for gas guzzlers than environmentally friendly motoring.

Dubai awaits snow-making Heart of Europe transplant

December 30, 2014

Tallest, biggest, glitziest. Paths to "most" these days also lead to Dubai. Case in point, the Burj Khalifa (829.8m) as the world's tallest building, and another is the fleet of high-end sports cars for the Dubai police force ...

Recommended for you

WikiLeaks releases CIA hacks of Apple Mac computers

March 23, 2017

The Central Intelligence Agency is able to permanently infect an Apple Mac computer so that even reinstalling the operating system will not erase the bug, according to documents published Thursday by WikiLeaks.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.