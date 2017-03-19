2017 already marked by climate extremes: UN

March 21, 2017 by Nina Larson
The Arctic has experienced "the Polar equivalent of a heatwave" three times this winter: World Meteorological Organization

Extreme weather and climate conditions, including Arctic "heatwaves", are continuing this year, after 2016 topped the global temperature charts and saw shrinking sea ice and surging sea levels.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned Tuesday that the drastic shifts seen in the global system that resulted in a range of alarming records last year appear to be continuing unabated.

"We are now in truly unchartered territory," David Carlson, head of the World Climate Research Programme, said in a release from the WMO.

He said that even without a strong El Nino—a phenomenon that brings generally warmer temperatures every four to five —2017 was "seeing other remarkable changes across the planet that are challenging our understanding of the climate system."

The warning came as the WMO published on Tuesday its annual report on the state of the , confirming previously released figures showing that 2016 was the warmest year on record.

Last year, global average temperatures were about 1.1 degree Celsius (1.98 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial period, and about 0.06 degrees Celsius above the previous record set in 2015, the WMO said.

Globally, average were also the highest on record last year; sea levels continued to rise; and Arctic sea ice levels were far below average, it found, warning that greenhouse gas emissions were the main driver behind the warming trend.

"With levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere consistently breaking new records, the influence of human activities on the climate system has become more and more evident," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in the statement.

The UN agency said that increasingly powerful computers and the availability of long-term climate data had made it possible to "demonstrate clearly the existence of links between man-made climate change and many cases of high-impact extreme events, in particular heatwaves."

Arctic 'heatwaves'

Even more alarming than the 2016 figures is perhaps the fact that the trends all appear to be continuing.

The WMO noted that at least three times so far this winter, "the Arctic has witnessed the Polar equivalent of a heatwave, with powerful Atlantic storms driving an influx of warm, moist air."

"This meant that at the height of the Arctic winter and the sea ice refreezing period, there were days which were actually close to the melting point," the statement said, adding that Antarctic sea ice had also been at "a low".

The agency pointed to research showing that changes in the Arctic and melting sea ice were leading to a shift in wider oceanic and atmospheric circulation patterns.

This in turn is affecting weather elsewhere in the world, since it impacts the waves in the jet stream—a fast-moving band of air that helps regulate .

This has led some areas, like the United States and Canada, to experience unusually balmy temperatures, while others, including the Arabian peninsula and North Africa, have experienced an unusually cold first few months this year.

The WMO also pointed to newly released studies indicating that ocean heat content may have increased even more than reported.

"Provisional data also indicates that there has been no easing in the rate of increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations," it said.

Related Stories

Climate changing at 'unprecedented' rate: UN

March 21, 2016

January and February 2016 smashed temperature records, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday as it warned climate change was advancing at an "unprecedented" rate.

Recommended for you

Unravelling Earth's magnetic field

March 21, 2017

ESA's Swarm satellites are seeing fine details in one of the most difficult layers of Earth's magnetic field to unpick – as well as our planet's magnetic history imprinted on Earth's crust.

Last remnant of North American ice sheet on track to vanish

March 20, 2017

The last piece of the ice sheet that once blanketed much of North America is doomed to disappear in the next several centuries, says a new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia and the University ...

Dead zones may threaten coral reefs worldwide

March 20, 2017

Dead zones affect dozens of coral reefs around the world and threaten hundreds more according to a new study by Smithsonian scientists published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Watching a massive coral ...

Preserving the memory of glaciers

March 19, 2017

Locked up in about 140 metres (460 feet) of ice capping a Bolivian mountain lie 18,000 years of climate history, dating back to an epoch when humans were only just learning to farm.

