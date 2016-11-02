China's Alibaba to set up logistics hub in Malaysia

March 22, 2017
Alibaba founder Jack Ma speaks during the launch of Malaysia's 'digital free trade zone' in Kuala Lumpur on March 22, 2017, with
Alibaba founder Jack Ma speaks during the launch of Malaysia's 'digital free trade zone' in Kuala Lumpur on March 22, 2017, with his Chinese firm to set up an e-commerce hub with the Southeast Asian country

Alibaba and Malaysia announced Wednesday that they will set up a logistics and e-commerce hub in the Southeast Asian country to boost small and medium-sized companies, a first for the internet giant outside China.

The hub will be located near Kuala Lumpur International Airport as part of a "digital free trade zone" formally launched by Alibaba's founder Jack Ma and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the capital.

The facility will act as a warehouse and centralised customs clearance for Malaysia and the region, Alibaba said in a statement.

Officials refused to divulge investment figures, but an Alibaba spokeswoman said the facility would be operational at the end of 2019.

Ma, who in November became the Malaysian government's "digital economy" adviser, said "97 percent of in Malaysia are small businesses but they control only less than 40 percent" of economic output.

"I think 90 percent of small businesses could produce at least 80 percent of the GDP... if we have more , that means we have more jobs."

Najib said at the event with Ma that "the only sector that can give double-digit growth is the digital economy."

Alibaba is China's dominant player in online commerce, with its Taobao platform estimated to hold more than 90 percent of the consumer-to-consumer market, while its Tmall platform is believed to have over half of business-to-consumer transactions.

The company, often compared to US giants Amazon and eBay, has expanded outside its core e-commerce business, in sectors ranging from sports to entertainment.

Explore further: Alibaba sales growth soars into the cloud

Related Stories

Alibaba sales growth soars into the cloud

November 2, 2016

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's sales soared 55 percent in the last quarter, thanks in part to a more than doubling of revenue from cloud computing, the company said Wednesday.

Alibaba plans Netflix-like service in China: report

June 15, 2015

China's Alibaba plans to launch an online video service that mimics that of US streaming giant Netflix, a report said Monday, marking the e-commerce giant's latest move to expand its business scope.

China's Alibaba to invest $1.0 bn in cloud computing

July 29, 2015

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will invest $1.0 billion in its cloud computing arm to expand its international presence, the company said Wednesday, as it looks outside its core business and beyond traditional markets.

China's Alibaba sues vendors over selling counterfeits

January 5, 2017

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has filed a lawsuit against two vendors for allegedly selling counterfeit goods, it said, weeks after the US put its main platform on its "notorious markets" blacklist.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.