Bubble-recoil could be used to cool microchips, even in space

March 6, 2017
Bubble-recoil could be used to cool microchips, even in space
Alternate boiling on two heater circuits swings the apparatus in liquid coolant. Credit: UIC/Alexander Yarin

The bubbles that form on a heated surface create a tiny recoil when they leave it, like the kick from a gun firing blanks. Now researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago, under funding from NASA, have shown how this miniscule force can be harnessed to mix liquid coolant around high-power microelectronics—in space or on Earth.

The vapor-recoil force "is not well-studied, and has never been applied, to my knowledge," says Alexander Yarin, UIC Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and senior author on the study, published in the journal Nature Microgravity.

"In flights to Mars or the moon, equipment like computers generate a lot of heat," Yarin said. As the computers and chips become smaller and are packed tighter, the production of heat becomes a restriction on computing power.

Engineers have looked to "pool-boiling," which is liquid-cooling at a temperature near the of the fluid. In boiling, all heat is absorbed in converting the liquid to vapor, with no further rise in temperature until the phase change is complete.

But the lack of gravity in space poses a special problem for pool-boiling: The have no buoyancy.

"On Earth, the bubbles rise, and cold coolant comes in," Yarin said. "But in space, the bubbles don't rise. They stay on the submerged surface, and can merge together to form an insulating vapor layer, and the heat-removal process is interrupted.

"You can try mechanical mixing, but a motor also creates heat. You can try a strong electric field, but that also produces heat and creates other problems," he said. Both methods take up space and require power.

Yarin and his coworkers sandwiched two heat-generating circuit chips back-to-back. By alternating the voltage to the two chips, they were able to cause the apparatus to swing back and forth through the coolant at about 1 centimeter per second.

"When one chip operates, it produces bubbles and a recoil force. Then the other, and it pushes back—enough to swing the chips in the cooling fluid and shed the bubbles," Yarin said.

"It works with or without gravity - in space, exactly as on Earth."

The researchers also showed that the force is greater when the bubbles are smaller and more numerous, resulting in a swing of greater arc and velocity. Nanofibers made of polymer were supersonically blown onto the chips, creating a nanotexture for increased bubble nucleation.

"Each single bubble works like jet propulsion," said Sumit Sinha-Ray, Yarin's doctoral student and study co-author. "When a bubble leaves a submerged surface, it pushes the surface back. You don't see it, because the bubbles are tiny and the surface is big. But we organized the bubbles to get the chip swinging."

Explore further: Keeping our cool in space

More information: Sumit Sinha-Ray et al, Swing-like pool boiling on nano-textured surfaces for microgravity applications related to cooling of high-power microelectronics, npj Microgravity (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41526-017-0014-z

Related Stories

Keeping our cool in space

February 27, 2017

As spacecraft become larger, the heat they produce also increases. That means vehicles built for long-term space exploration need more efficient cooling systems.

New research introduces 'pause button' for boiling

February 23, 2016

Gather your patience and put the old "a watched pot never boils" saying to the test. The experience might rival watching paint dry, but of course the water will eventually begin to boil. When it does, you'll see a flurry ...

Sound increases the efficiency of boiling

May 24, 2012

Scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology achieved a 17-percent increase in boiling efficiency by using an acoustic field to enhance heat transfer. The acoustic field does this by efficiently removing vapor bubbles ...

Boiling bubbles are cool in space

March 1, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- It may seem illogical, but boiling is a very efficient way to cool engineering components and systems used in the extreme environments of space.

'Bubble piano' plays bubbles in sync with Beethoven symphony

November 3, 2015

(Phys.org)—Calling it an "Ode to Bubbles," MIT researchers have produced bubbling in sync with Beethoven's Symphony No. 9: Ode to Joy on a surface resembling a piano keyboard. The performance demonstrates the researchers' ...

Discovery improves heat transfer in boiling

December 14, 2016

While the average person associates boiling with cooking dinner, the process is also widely used to transfer heat across surfaces. It is used in refrigerators, in industrial boilers and even on the international space station ...

Recommended for you

Czech scientists develop magnetic carbon

March 6, 2017

A dream of many generations of researchers has been fulfilled by a discovery made by scientists at the Regional Centre of Advanced Technologies and Materials (RCPTM) at the Palacky University in Olomouc. By using graphene, ...

Celebrated optical trick goes vibrational

March 6, 2017

A micromechanical device generates a series of precise, equally spaced vibration frequencies, analogous to the light of the "optical frequency comb," which has dramatically improved precision measurements and could lead to ...

Researchers demonstrate new type of laser

March 3, 2017

Lasers are everywhere nowadays: Doctors use them to correct eyesight, cashiers to scan your groceries, and quantum scientist to control qubits in the future quantum computer. For most applications, the current bulky, energy-inefficient ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.