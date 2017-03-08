BT Group agrees to separate broadband unit

March 10, 2017
Created by BT in 2005, Openreach maintains tens of millions of copper and fibre lines connecting telephone exchanges to homes an
Created by BT in 2005, Openreach maintains tens of millions of copper and fibre lines connecting telephone exchanges to homes and businesses across the UK

British telecoms giant BT Group has agreed to legally separate its broadband unit Openreach to remedy concerns over competition in the sector, the company announced Friday.

Created by BT in 2005, Openreach maintains tens of millions of copper and fibre lines connecting telephone exchanges to homes and businesses across the UK.

However rivals, including Sky and Vodafone, argued that the existing set-up gave BT a competitive advantage—and the UK telecoms watchdog Ofcom agreed, forcing BT into the changes announced Friday.

As a result, about 32,000 employees will transfer to the new Openreach Limited in "one of the largest such transfers in UK corporate history", BT said in a statement.

"BT and Ofcom have reached agreement on a long-term regulatory settlement that will see Openreach become a distinct, legally separate company with its own board, within the BT Group," the statement added.

"The agreement is based upon voluntary commitments submitted by BT that the regulator has said meet its competition concerns."

Ofcom chief executive Sharon White said the move marked "a significant day for phone and " in the UK.

She added in a statement: "The new Openreach will be built to serve all its customers equally, working truly independently and taking investment decisions on behalf of the whole industry—not just BT."

Investors welcomed the announcement, with BT shares up 4.5 percent at 344.90 pence in early trading, topping London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was up almost half a percent overall.

"BT's rivals such as Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone, which use Openreach's network to offer broadband to consumers, have long complained of high charges, poor service and failure to invest in the division," noted Ian Forrest, investment research analyst at The Share Centre.

Explore further: Britain to get superfast 4G Internet by year-end

Related Stories

Britain to get superfast 4G Internet by year-end

August 21, 2012

Britain will have access to superfast 4G mobile Internet services by the end of the year, communications watchdog Ofcom said on Tuesday after approving its launch by telecoms providers Orange and T-Mobile.

UK telecoms regulator studies possibility of 5G

November 16, 2012

(Phys.org)—Minding the need for more and more mobile spectrum in a post-4G environment, Ofcom, the UK telecoms regulator, announced on Friday that it is preparing to support the release of spectrum for future mobile services, ...

A full fibre network is the only way to future-proof Britain

November 30, 2015

Another day, another government announcement heralding the coming of high-speed broadband for all – in this case the call, by the prime minister, David Cameron, call to make broadband a universal service obligation that ...

UK raises less than hoped from 4G mobile auction

February 20, 2013

The British government raised a less-than-expected amount from its 4G mobile auction that will result in five companies providing the country with super-fast mobile Internet services, a watchdog said Wednesday.

Britain's BT in talks to buy mobile operator EE

December 15, 2014

BT Group PLC said Monday it is in exclusive talks to buy mobile phone operator EE from Germany's Deutsche Telekom and France's Orange for 12.5 billion pounds ($20 billion) in cash and shares.

Recommended for you

A new approach to improving lithium-sulfur batteries

March 6, 2017

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are the power behind most modern portable electronics, including cell phones, tablets, laptops, fitness trackers, and smart watches. However, their energy density—that is, the amount of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.