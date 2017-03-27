A bird's blind spot plays an important role in its vision

March 29, 2017
A bird's blind spot plays an important role in its vision
(A) This is a side view of the head with a dotted line representing the distance between the focal point of the eye and the beak tip. (B) Top view of the head representing internodal distance. Credit: Tyrrell et al (2017)

The width of a bird's visual binocular field is partially determined by the size of the blind area in front of its head, according to a study published March 29, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Luke Tyrrell and Esteban Fernández-Juricic from Purdue University, USA.

Like many vertebrates, a bird's eyes are located on the sides of its . This eye placement is thought to have several functions, such as increased and greater visual coverage, however, little is known about the purpose of the blind area in front of a bird's head.

To investigate what role the blind area may play in bird vision, the authors of the present study examined published data on the visual fields of 40 species of birds and measured the beaks and skulls of .

The researchers found that birds with longer beaks had larger blind areas in front of their heads and thus, narrower fields of . Surprisingly, these longer-beaked birds also had reduced blind gaps in front of their heads compared to birds with shorter beaks. This finding suggests that the size of the blind area and the visibility of the beak play an important role in birds' vision.

"The evolution of binocular vision in birds appears to be driven, in part, by a blind area in front of the head," says Luke Tyrrell.

Explore further: Why tool-wielding crows are left- or right-beaked

More information: Tyrrell LP, Fernández-Juricic E (2017) Avian binocular vision: It's not just about what birds can see, it's also about what they can't. PLoS ONE 12(3): e0173235. journals.plos.org/plosone/articleid=10.1371/journal.pone.0173235

Related Stories

Why tool-wielding crows are left- or right-beaked

December 4, 2014

New Caledonian crows—well known for their impressive stick-wielding abilities—show preferences when it comes to holding their tools on the left or the right sides of their beaks, in much the same way that people are left- ...

Driving with central visual field loss

September 2, 2015

Vision researchers in Boston have published the second paper of a study designed to determine if a driver who suffers from loss of central vision is able to detect pedestrians in a timely manner when driving. Central visual ...

Parrots do tricks without looking

April 29, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Ornithologists at the University of Birmingham have discovered that parrots cannot see what they are doing when they carry out the tricky manipulations of objects, for which they are renowned. While parrots ...

Study reveals shock-absorbing ability of woodpecker beaks

May 7, 2014

(Phys.org) —A team of researchers at Mississippi State University has found that the beaks of woodpeckers are constructed in such a way as to help dissipate energy. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society ...

Recommended for you

Researchers identify genes that give cannabis its flavor

March 29, 2017

UBC scientists have scanned the genome of cannabis plants to find the genes responsible for giving various strains their lemony, skunky or earthy flavors, an important step for the budding legal cannabis industry.

A bird's blind spot plays an important role in its vision

March 29, 2017

The width of a bird's visual binocular field is partially determined by the size of the blind area in front of its head, according to a study published March 29, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Luke Tyrrell and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.