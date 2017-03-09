ATP hydrolysis energy explained through large-scale hybrid quantum / classical simulations

March 22, 2017
ATP hydrolysis energy explained through large-scale hybrid quantum/classical simulations
A snapshot of the hybrid quantum/ classical simulation for ATP4- placed in water solvent. Here, the ATP solute is described by a method of quantum chemistry and the solvent water molecules are represented with a classical force field. The blue and yellow transparent surfaces show, respectively, the isovalue-surfaces of the increase and decrease in electron density by 3.0x10-4 au relative to the average electron distribution of ATP4- in the solution. Thus, the electronic state of the solute (ATP4-) as well as the molecular property of the surrounding solvent are faithfully represented in the simulation. Credit: Hideaki Takahashi

In ATP hydrolysis, water is used to split apart adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to create adenosine diphosphate (ADP) to get energy. ATP hydrolysis energy (AHE) is then used in the activities of living cells.

Many attempts have been made to explain the molecular origin of AHE. In the 1960s, AHE was thought to be solely contained in the molecular structure of ATP, and quantum-chemical calculations were conducted without any quantitative success.

In the late 1990s, more investigations into AHE were conducted using in that was treated as a continuum dielectric medium. However, the role of the water solvent as a structured assembly of small molecules in the energetics of AHE has remained unclear.

Now researchers in Japan have, for the first time, succeeded in unveiling the microscopic mechanism of AHE release in water, using the state-of-the-art computational approach.

In the study led by Hideaki Takahashi at Tohoku University, the effects of the molecular properties of the solvent, as well as the electronic states of the solutes, were fully considered. Such large-scale simulations were made possible by hybrid quantum and classical computational techniques implemented on massively parallel computers. This refers to the use of a large number of processors simultaneously performing a set of coordinated computations.

Furthermore, the simulation was followed by free energy calculations using a high-accuracy-high-speed method developed by Nobuyuki Matubayasi at Osaka University.

With this study, the research team explained why the free energies of ATP and pyrophosphate are mostly -10 kcal/mol and are insensitive to the total charges of these solutes. They also discovered that the constancy of AHE is a result of the superb compensation between the electronic-state stabilization and the destabilization in hydration free of the solutes.

This is significant because it constitutes a new fundamental issue to be described in standard biology textbooks.

Explore further: Researchers create first exact model for diffusion in magnesium alloys

More information: Hideaki Takahashi et al, Drastic Compensation of Electronic and Solvation Effects on ATP Hydrolysis Revealed through Large-Scale QM/MM Simulations Combined with a Theory of Solutions, The Journal of Physical Chemistry B (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpcb.7b00637

Related Stories

Atomic resolution of muscle contraction

March 8, 2017

At the molecular level, muscle contraction is defined by myosin molecules pulling actin filaments. New electron cryomicroscopy images with unprecedented resolution taken by researchers at Osaka University reveal unexpectedly ...

Scientists uncover clues to ATP mystery and how cells work

September 23, 2014

(Phys.org) —Strong, thin fibers called microfilaments, or actin filaments, are present in the cytoplasm of almost every cell in the body. By growing and shrinking, actin filaments play a major role in cellular movement. ...

New research explains hydrophobicity

January 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—The hydrophobic effect is a fundamental aspect of biochemical processes. Hydrophilic, or water-loving, solutes tend to be miscible in water, while hydrophobic, or water-fearing, solutes tend to aggregate in such ...

Recommended for you

Unusual fluid behavior observed in microgravity

March 21, 2017

(Phys.org)—Normally when a liquid is heated above its boiling point, it evaporates, turning into a vapor. But when scientists recently performed an experiment on the International Space Station (ISS), they observed that ...

From black holes to helium

March 21, 2017

A team of scientists has discovered that a law controlling the bizarre behavior of black holes out in space—is also true for cold helium atoms that can be studied in laboratories.

Does the universe have a rest frame?

March 21, 2017

Physics is sometimes closer to philosophy when it comes to understanding the universe. Donald Chang from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, China, attempts to elucidate whether the universe has a resting frame. ...

Manipulating magnetic textures

March 21, 2017

While the ability to easily control the magnetic properties of small electronic systems is highly desirable for future small electronics and data storage, an effective solution has proven to be extremely elusive.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.