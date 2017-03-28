Argentina suspends Canada's Barrick mining over spill

March 30, 2017
San Juan's province Mining Minister Alberto Hensel (C) speaking during a press conference in San Juan, west of Argentina on Marc
San Juan's province Mining Minister Alberto Hensel (C) speaking during a press conference in San Juan, west of Argentina on March 30, 2017

Argentina suspended Canadian mining company Barrick Gold on Thursday after the firm admitted to a new spill at a mine in the Andes mountains, its third in two years.

Barrick said Wednesday that a pipeline at its Veladero gold and silver mine had sprung a leak the day before, spilling liquid used in the mining process.

It insisted there were no in the spill, but environmental groups called for the to be banned.

The governor of the western province of San Juan, Sergio Unac, ordered Barrick to halt metal separating operations until the pipeline is repaired.

A local judge backed that up in a separate ruling, saying the repeated spills at the mine suggested a "failure of its hydraulic system."

In September 2015, the Veladero mine was hit by a million-liter (260,000-gallon) spill of cyanide solution.

Nine Barrick directors were charged over that spill, and the company had to pay a fine of $9.3 million.

A year later there was another cyanide solution spill, though the company insisted none of it came into contact with water sources or drainage channels.

The Argentine environment ministry has sent a team of experts to investigate the latest .

Explore further: Chile president gives nod to huge gold mine

Related Stories

Chile president gives nod to huge gold mine

May 30, 2013

Chile's visiting president said Thursday that Canadian firm Barrick Gold can resume operations at its massive gold mine in Chile as long as environmental rules are followed.

Chile halts construction of huge gold mine

April 11, 2013

A Chilean court suspended construction of what would be one of the world's biggest gold mines, accepting a complaint filed by indigenous groups on environmental grounds.

New toxic spill traced to Mexico mine

September 22, 2014

Civil protection authorities have confirmed new toxic spills in northwestern Mexico, where a massive acid spill from a copper mine contaminated waterways.

Toxic spill from zinc mine in Peru

September 3, 2012

(AP)—Peruvian authorities say wastewater laced with heavy metals from a major zinc mine has spilled into a tributary of the Amazon, contaminating at least six miles of the waterway.

Storms raised some pollutants after mine spill, not others

April 15, 2016

Runoff from autumn storms kicked up the levels of some contaminants in a southwestern Colorado river after a massive spill of toxic mine waste, but concentrations of other pollutants declined or didn't change, researchers ...

Recommended for you

Solving the mystery of the Arctic's green ice

March 29, 2017

In 2011, researchers observed something that should be impossible—a massive bloom of phytoplankton growing under Arctic sea ice in conditions that should have been far too dark for anything requiring photosynthesis to survive. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.