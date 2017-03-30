Three airliners in near-misses with drones at Heathrow

March 31, 2017 by Siobhan Starrs

Three airliners narrowly missed colliding with drones near London's Heathrow Airport in the space of three weeks last year, underscoring increasing concerns about the devices near aircraft, a report Friday said.

The report by the U.K. Airprox Board, which catalogs air safety incidents, offered new details on the close calls that took place in October and November. In the most unusual incident, the pilots of an A320 passenger plane descending into Heathrow noticed a gadget with multiple arms and rotors passing below the plane's right wing at 10,000 (3,048 meters).

"Was that a drone?" the pilots exclaimed. "At 10,000 feet!"

The separation between and was just 100 feet (30 meters) vertically and 200 meters (656 feet) horizontally. The said there was no time to react, the report said.

While actual collisions are rare, the number of near-misses has increased dramatically in recent years as the popularity of drones has grown. There were 70 near misses between objects identified as drones and aircraft in 2016, compared to 29 in 2015 and six in 2014, the board said.

It was one of three near-misses involving planes near Heathrow in the February . In the other two cases, the board said it was either good luck or divine providence that had spared a serious accident.

Drones must not be flown above 400 feet (120 meters) in Britain. Owners must be able to see them at all times and avoid planes, helicopters, airports and airfields.

Explore further: Mind the drones: 'Near-miss' with plane near London's Shard

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Windows update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodling

March 29, 2017

A major update to Microsoft's Windows 10 system will start reaching consumers and businesses on April 11, offering 3-D drawing tools, game-broadcasting capabilities and better ways to manage your web browsing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.