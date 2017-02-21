Up to 600 waterfowl die in western Idaho from avian cholera

February 22, 2017

An estimated 500 to 600 ducks and geese have died due to avian cholera in western Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release on Tuesday says the birds were found dead on private land near Parma on Feb. 9.

Officials say tests on two Canada geese, six mallards and a red-tailed hawk identified avian cholera as the cause of the deaths.

Experts say avian cholera is caused by a bacterium spread by dead or dying birds, and that dense concentrations of waterfowl can enhance among healthy birds.

Officials say the dead birds were buried to prevent scavengers from eating them.

Officials say the nearby Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area is a popular migratory stopover for waterfowl.

Explore further: 2,000 snow geese die from illness in Idaho wildlife areas

Related Stories

Iran culls birds after avian flu outbreak

December 26, 2016

Iran has killed hundreds of thousands of birds in recent weeks as avian flu spreads across seven provinces of the country, officials have reported.

Recommended for you

'Smart' bacteria remodel their genes to infect our intestines

February 22, 2017

Infectious diarrhea, a common disease of children, is responsible for over 2 million infant deaths annually in developing counties alone. A primary cause of this and other devastating conditions is enteropathogenic bacteria, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.