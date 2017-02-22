Video: The truth about catnip

Catnip is notorious for its euphoric effects on our feline companions.
What is it about catnip that makes cats go nuts, and what benefit does this have for the plants?
The secret may be chemistry that has more to do with six-legged creatures than our four-legged friends.
Watch the latest Speaking of Chemistry video here:
