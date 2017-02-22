Video: The truth about catnip

February 23, 2017
The truth about catnip (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Catnip is notorious for its euphoric effects on our feline companions.

What is it about catnip that makes go , and what benefit does this have for the plants?

The secret may be chemistry that has more to do with six-legged creatures than our four-legged friends.

Watch the latest Speaking of Chemistry video here:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Video: Why wet dogs stink (and other canine chemistry)

Related Stories

Video: Why wet dogs stink (and other canine chemistry)

June 1, 2015

They're our best four-legged friends, and they're the stars of many an Internet video. No, not cats. This week on Reactions, we're talking dogs. We investigate the chemistry behind your dog's amazing sense of smell.

Shoo fly: Catnip oil repels bloodsucking flies

February 2, 2011

Catnip, the plant that attracts domestic cats like an irresistible force, has proven 99 percent effective in repelling the blood-sucking flies that attack horses and cows, causing $2 billion in annual loses to the cattle ...

Shoo, fly! Catnip oil repels bloodsucking flies

December 8, 2010

Catnip, the plant that attracts domestic cats like an irresistible force, has proven 99 percent effective in repelling the blood-sucking flies that attack horses and cows, causing $2 billion in annual loses to the cattle ...

Video: What might Trump mean for chemistry?

January 23, 2017

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the U.S. While much was said about a variety of topics during the presidential campaign, little was said about science. This leaves uncertainty around how the new administration will ...

Video: Toward a universal flu shot

December 3, 2015

It's time to fend off the flu, and millions are getting their shot to defend against this year's predicted strains. The latest Speaking of Chemistry episode highlights recent research that might make this annual tradition ...

Recommended for you

Computing with biochemical circuits made easy

February 23, 2017

Electronic circuits are found in almost everything from smartphones to spacecraft and are useful in a variety of computational problems from simple addition to determining the trajectories of interplanetary satellites. At ...

Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices

February 23, 2017

Ionotronic devices rely on charge effects based on ions instead of or in addition to electrons. These devices open new opportunities for creating electrically switchable memories. However, there are still many technical challenges ...

Chemists improve batteries for renewable energy storage

February 21, 2017

Because the sun doesn't always shine, solar utilities need a way to store extra charge for a rainy day. The same goes for wind power facilities, since the wind doesn't always blow. To take full advantage of renewable energy, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.