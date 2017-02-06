Video: Milk versus dark chocolate: A scientific showdown

Valentine's Day is nearly here. Whether you're spending it with your significant other or flying solo, chocolate is often in the mix. But which is the better choice: milk or dark chocolate?
Reactions pits the two against each other in a scientific showdown, highlighting research on chocolate's potential health benefits, flavor, aphrodisiac properties and more.
Check out this confectionary competition here:
