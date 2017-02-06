Video: Milk versus dark chocolate: A scientific showdown

February 7, 2017
Milk versus dark chocolate: A scientific showdown (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Valentine's Day is nearly here. Whether you're spending it with your significant other or flying solo, chocolate is often in the mix. But which is the better choice: milk or dark chocolate?

Reactions pits the two against each other in a scientific showdown, highlighting research on chocolate's potential health benefits, flavor, aphrodisiac properties and more.

Check out this confectionary competition here:

Explore further: Milk allergy? Watch the dark chocolate

Related Stories

Video: Why is chocolate so bad for dogs?

January 19, 2016

Dark, milk, semi-sweet or white, chocolate is a favorite treat for many —many humans that is. As much as we like it, chocolate can be lethal to our canine friends. Why can we humans eat chocolate without any negative effects ...

Myths and facts about chocolate from a nutrition professor

January 21, 2015

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, does chocolate appeal to you for its flavor, symbolic meaning of love or potential health benefits? Dr. Judith Rodriguez, a nutrition professor and chair of the Department of Nutrition ...

The dark chocolate version of Father Christmas is most filling

December 10, 2008

New research at the Faculty of Life Sciences (LIFE) at the University of Copenhagen – shows that dark chocolate is far more filling than milk chocolate, lessening our craving for sweet, salty and fatty foods. In other words, ...

