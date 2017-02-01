A new tool to study galaxy evolution

February 1, 2017
A new tool to study galaxy evolution
True-color image of the cometary galaxy NGC3991, from Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). Credit: Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço

RemoveYoung is a new tool developed by Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA) astronomers Jean Michel Gomes and Polychronis Papaderos. It is designed to suppress the luminosity contribution of young stars from galaxy images. This new tool was presented yesterday by Gomes in an advanced course on stellar populations in galaxies, at the Institute of Astronomy of the University of Vienna.

Jean Michel Gomes (IA & University of Porto), co-leader of the SELGIFS work package Reconstruction of the Star Formation History comments that: "RemoveYoung can become an important tool in extragalactic astronomy. We have now a means to unveil the underlying old stellar populations of galaxies that were hidden by luminous massive stars."

The optical appearance (morphology) of galaxies is the result of their evolutionary history, but how the assembly history of galaxies is imprinted on their present-day morphology is one of the most tantalizing enigmas in extragalactic research.

The morphology of star-forming galaxies is generally dominated by luminous massive young stars, which can outshine the important structural features of the older (and fainter) stellar background. This strongly limits insights into galaxy formation.

Using this publicly available tool, researchers can numerically remove stellar populations younger than a defined age. This permits computation of the spectral energy, surface brightness, and stellar surface density distribution of older stellar populations.

A new tool to study galaxy evolution
Surface brightness map of galaxy NGC3991, computed from the CALIFA Integral Field Spectroscopy data. Credit: Jean Michel Gomes & Polychronis Papaderos (IA & University of Porto)

Polychronis Papaderos (IA & University of Porto), founding member and Co-Investigator of SELGIFS and scientist in charge of its Portuguese node comments that: "RemoveYoung exploits the combined power of population spectral synthesis and integral field spectroscopy to unravel the assembly history of galaxies."

This technique has a variety of applications in star-forming galaxies, and can uncover, for example, tidal tails witnessing past galaxy interactions and mergers, lower mass starburst galaxies near and far, relics from faint dwarf galaxies captured by spiral galaxies, that have contributed to the growth of their discs, or even galactic bars made of old faint stars and being hidden beneath much brighter star-forming regions in the central parts of galaxies.

Jean Michel Gomes was invited by the director of the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Vienna, Prof. Bodo L. Ziegler to present this course on stellar populations in galaxies, which is an important milestone in an existing collaboration between both teams. The institutes have a collaboration within the CALIFA survey, focusing on The warm interstellar medium in early-type .

A new tool to study galaxy evolution
Application of RemoveYoung: Removal of emission associated to ongoing or recent star-formation (over the past 30 million years) in galaxy NGC3991. Credit: Jean Michel Gomes & Polychronis Papaderos (IA & University of Porto)

Explore further: Spiral-like patterns of star formation discovered in old galaxies

More information: J. M. Gomes et al. RemoveYoung: A tool for the removal of the young stellar component in galaxies within an adjustable age cutoff, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2016). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201628316

Related Stories

Hubbles spies the beautiful galaxy IC 335

December 24, 2014

This new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the galaxy IC 335 in front of a backdrop of distant galaxies. IC 335 is part of a galaxy group containing three other galaxies, and located in the Fornax Galaxy Cluster ...

Hubble peers at a distinctly disorganized dwarf galaxy

April 4, 2016

Despite being less famous than their elliptical and spiral galactic cousins, irregular dwarf galaxies, such as the one captured in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, are actually one of the most common types of galaxy ...

Hubble sees galaxy hiding in the night sky

May 2, 2016

This striking NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image captures the galaxy UGC 477, located just over 110 million light-years away in the constellation of Pisces (The Fish).

Image: Hubble eyes galactic refurbishment

May 4, 2015

The smudge of stars at the center of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is a galaxy known as UGC 5797. UGC 5797 is an emission line galaxy, meaning that it is currently undergoing active star formation. The result ...

Recommended for you

Dedicated planet imager opens its eyes to other worlds

February 3, 2017

An astronomical instrument at Subaru Telescope on Maunakea specifically designed to see planets around other stars has been successfully commissioned and has started to reveal stunning images of other worlds after almost ...

Change in astronaut's gut bacteria attributed to spaceflight

February 2, 2017

Northwestern University researchers studying the gut bacteria of Scott and Mark Kelly, NASA astronauts and identical twin brothers, as part of a unique human study have found that changes to certain gut "bugs" occur in space.

New research shows Ceres may have vanishing ice volcanoes

February 2, 2017

A recently discovered solitary ice volcano on the dwarf planet Ceres may have some hidden older siblings, say scientists who have tested a likely way such mountains of icy rock - called cryovolcanoes - might disappear over ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.