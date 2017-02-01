Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars

February 3, 2017
Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars
Perspective view of Mars north polar ice cap. Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin; NASA MGS MOLA Science Team

A new mosaic from ESA's Mars Express shows off the Red Planet's north polar ice cap and its distinctive dark spiralling troughs.

The mosaic was generated from 32 individual orbit 'strips' captured between 2004 and 2010, and covers an area of around a million square kilometres.

The ice cap is a permanent fixture, but in the winter season – as it is now in early 2017 – temperatures are cold enough for around 30 percent of the carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere to precipitate onto the cap, adding a seasonal layer up to a metre thick.

During the warmer summer months most of the ice turns directly into gas and escapes into the atmosphere, leaving behind the water-ice layers.

Strong winds are thought to have played an important role in shaping the ice cap over time, blowing from the elevated centre towards its lower edges and twisted by the same Coriolis force that causes hurricanes to spiral on Earth.

One particularly prominent feature is a 500 km-long, 2 km-deep trench that almost cuts the cap in two.

The plunging canyon, known as Chasma Boreale, is thought to be a relatively old feature, forming before the ice–dust spiral features, and seemingly growing deeper as new ice deposits built up around it.

Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars
Mars north polar ice cap in context. Credit: NASA MGS MOLA Science Team

Subsurface investigations by radar instruments onboard Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter revealed that the ice cap is made up of many individual layers of ice and dust extending to a depth of around 2 km.

This presents a valuable record for the nature of how the planet's climate has changed as its tilt and orbit varied over hundreds of thousands of years.

Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars
Colour mosaic of Mars north polar ice cap. Credit: European Space Agency

Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars
Perspective view of Chasma Boreale. Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin; NASA MGS MOLA Science Team

Explore further: Image: Frost build-up near Mars north pole

Related Stories

Mars' northern polar regions in transition

August 5, 2011

A newly released image from ESA's Mars Express shows the north pole of Mars during the red planet's summer solstice. All the carbon dioxide ice has gone, leaving just a bright cap of water ice.

Mars: What lies beneath

August 13, 2013

There is much more to Mars than meets the eye. By using the radar on Mars Express, we can see several kilometres below the surface to see what lies beneath.

Buried glaciers on Mars

October 13, 2016

This jumble of eroded blocks lies along the distinctive boundary between the Red Planet's southern highlands and the northern lowlands, with remnants of ancient glaciers flowing around them.

Frosty cold nights year-round on Mars may stir dust

July 8, 2016

Some dusty parts of Mars get as cold at night year-round as the planet's poles do in winter, even regions near the equator in summer, according to new NASA findings based on Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter observations.

Recommended for you

Dedicated planet imager opens its eyes to other worlds

February 3, 2017

An astronomical instrument at Subaru Telescope on Maunakea specifically designed to see planets around other stars has been successfully commissioned and has started to reveal stunning images of other worlds after almost ...

Change in astronaut's gut bacteria attributed to spaceflight

February 2, 2017

Northwestern University researchers studying the gut bacteria of Scott and Mark Kelly, NASA astronauts and identical twin brothers, as part of a unique human study have found that changes to certain gut "bugs" occur in space.

New research shows Ceres may have vanishing ice volcanoes

February 2, 2017

A recently discovered solitary ice volcano on the dwarf planet Ceres may have some hidden older siblings, say scientists who have tested a likely way such mountains of icy rock - called cryovolcanoes - might disappear over ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.