February 2, 2017

Sweden unveils new climate law, criticizes Trump

Sweden's prime minister on Thursday criticized climate skeptics within the new Trump administration and warned that all countries need to "step up and fulfill the Paris Agreement."

"The position we hear from the new administration is worrying" Stefan Lofven told The Associated Press after announcing an ambitious new climate law promising zero net emissions by 2045 and a 70-percent cut to emissions in the domestic transport sector by 2030.

The Swedish minister in charge of , Isabella Lovin, urged European countries to take a leading role in tackling , now "the U.S. is not there anymore to lead."

The new Swedish law sets long-term goals for greenhouse gas reductions and will be legally binding for future administrations.

Lovin said Sweden wanted to set an example at a time when "climate skeptics (are) really gaining power in the world again," and felt encouraged by pledges by China and India to fulfill their commitments to the Paris Agreement.

China is "investing billions and billions of dollars in solar (...) it's a game changer," she said warning that "those that are still wanting to invest in fossil fuels will be ultimately the losers."

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called climate change a Chinese hoax, has raised speculation that he might pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

The new Swedish law enters into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. It was developed after agreement from seven out of the eight political parties in parliament.

