Spanish software optimizes design of new mobile device chargers

February 10, 2017
Spanish software optimizes design of new mobile device chargers
Credit: Carlos III University of Madrid

An electronic power converter is a system that adapts electric energy from a source to a specific load need. "For example, it's the system that obtains energy from the electricity grid through a socket and adapts it to charge the battery of a mobile telephone or other devices," said Andrés Barrado, one of the UC3M professors who created this company.

This type of system is used in sectors such as the aerospace industry, healthcare, communications and transportation. "Power electronics is going to enable the technological development of other disciplines such as electric transport, renewable energies, communications and even electromedicine," said Antonio Lázaro, another UC3M professor who created the program and company co-founder.

Starting with a few specifications, such as or entry and exit tension, the program provides the designer of a new electronic power converter a map of solutions from which to choose. This facilitates and accelerates the designer's work, as it is not necessary to resort to mathematical calculations that can often be quite complicated. "The designer is provided with automatic code generation, which will give them a solution that is directly embeddable in their system," Lázaro noted.

Three versions of this software, called SmartCtrl, have been developed to date. It has been marketed in more than 35 countries through nearly a thousand licenses to research centers, companies and universities, with clients like Fuji, General Motors, Google, LG, Mitsubishi, NASA, Panasonic, Renault, Samsung and Toshiba, among others.

The practicality of the software derives from the design of power converters, which convert energy from an alternating current to a direct current. However, this use is now extended to the control of power inverters, rectifiers and the digital implementation of controls in SoC platforms. "These new lines of development open possibilities for generation of software-hardware control platforms, thereby creating an integrated, innovative and widely applicable product in the sector," said company sources.

The video will load shortly
Credit: Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

Explore further: Research team invents electrical power converter for renewable energy

Related Stories

New electric engine improves safety of light aircraft

June 15, 2015

Researchers at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and the AXTER Aerospace firm have developed an electric propulsion system to install in small gasoline-powered planes for extra power and range in emergency situations. ...

Power exchange to become more economical

May 13, 2013

Siemens is facilitating the efficient flow of energy between the power network of an electric railway system and the public power grid. The company is delivering 11 gateway power converters to Sweden, Austria and Switzerland. ...

Recommended for you

How Google Chromebooks conquered schools

February 10, 2017

The Google Chromebook, a type of stripped-down laptop, isn't a practical mobile device for many people—mostly because it basically turns into an expensive paperweight whenever it can't find a Wi-Fi connection.

The Internet and your brain are more alike than you think

February 9, 2017

Although we spend a lot of our time online nowadays—streaming music and video, checking email and social media, or obsessively reading the news—few of us know about the mathematical algorithms that manage how our content ...

New eco-battery that runs on seawater

February 9, 2017

Researchers at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in South Korea will be working to develop a new battery, using abundant and readily available seawater.

New system makes it harder to track Bitcoin transactions

February 8, 2017

Researchers from North Carolina State University, Boston University and George Mason University have developed a Bitcoin-compatible system that could make it significantly more difficult for observers to identify or track ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.