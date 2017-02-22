SpaceX says it will fly two people to moon next year

February 27, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.

Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won't identify the pair or the price tag. He says they've already paid a "significant" deposit.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the is designed to be autonomous—unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won't land on it.

Explore further: SpaceX aborts approach to space station, delivery delayed (Update)

Related Stories

SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

February 19, 2017

A SpaceX rocket soared from NASA's long-idled moonshot pad Sunday, sending up space station supplies from the exact spot where astronauts embarked on the lunar landings nearly a half-century ago.

Recommended for you

Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

February 27, 2017

Hunting for habitable exoplanets now may be easier: Cornell University astronomers report that hydrogen pouring from volcanic sources on planets throughout the universe could improve the chances of locating life in the cosmos.

First ultra-compact dwarf galaxy in the group NGC 5044 found

February 27, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Favio Faifer of the National University of La Plata, Argentina, has discovered the first ultra-compact dwarf (UCD) galaxy in an X-ray bright galaxy group designated NGC 5044. The ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Cusco
not rated yet 24 minutes ago
There's the best reason that I can think of to become filthy rich, the ability to do something like that.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.