New study shows that proteins are 'virtually' knotted

February 13, 2017
New research shows that proteins are 'virtually' knotted
A three-dimensional protein molecule is projected into three perpendicular directions. The projection in each direction corresponds to a virtual knot, which looks like a diagram of an open-ended knot, whose termini are 'virtually closed.' Credit: University of Bristol

Many of the processes essential to life involve proteins - long molecules which 'fold' into three-dimensional shapes allowing them to perform their biological role.

Consisting of strings of amino acids, a folded protein molecule resembles a coiled, tangled piece of wire, which, as everyday experience suggests, may be knotted.

The mathematical study of knots is called theory, a branch of abstract mathematics which is related to other areas of maths such as algebra. The knotted curves studied in knot theory have closed ends, like a knot in a circle, but do not.

A new study by physicists at the University of Bristol has shown that knots in proteins can be understood using 'virtual knots' - a branch of previously considered as abstract and without application. Earlier research into knotted proteins involved adding lines to close a protein curve into a loop. As there is no obvious single way to do this, researchers took averages over many different closure lines.

Professor Mark Dennis, from the School of Physics, said: "Our procedure, however, takes views of the protein curve from different directions, that is, projections, which can be mathematically analysed as virtual knots without adding extra lines. This captures the essential ambiguity of where the ends of the protein curve are."

Viewing the protein curve in different directions results in different projections, or 'shadows', of the curve. The virtual knotting of each shadow can be identified mathematically from the sequence of over and under crossings of the projection.

The various types of virtual or regular knot that occur in each direction, not obvious without smoothing the projection, can be drawn on a spherical map; the 'globe' of viewing directions is broken up into 'seas and islands' of different knot types. The three-dimensional structure of the protein, essential to its function, can be better understood from the different kinds of map that appear in this way.

When the protein knots are closed by extra lines, the seas and islands are restricted to only a small number of 'classical' knot types—those of knotted circles. Since there are many more virtual knot types than classical types (as they don't have to close), viewing the knot 'virtually' offers a more subtle understanding about the protein molecule's shape.

This work is part of the Scientific Properties of Complex Knots (SPOCK) project, a collaboration between the University of Bristol and Durham University.

The aim of the project is to create new computational tools and mathematical techniques for the analysis, synthesis and exploitation of knotted structures in a wide range of complex physical phenomena.

Explore further: Manchester scientists tie the tightest knot ever achieved

More information: 'Proteins analysed as virtual knots' K. Alexander, A. J. Taylor and M. R. Dennis, Scientific Reports, 2017.

Related Stories

A revolution in knot theory

November 10, 2011

In the 19th century, Lord Kelvin made the inspired guess that elements are knots in the "ether". Hydrogen would be one kind of knot, oxygen a different kind of knot---and so forth throughout the periodic table of elements. ...

Knots in chaotic waves

July 29, 2016

New research, using computer models of wave chaos, has shown that three-dimensional tangled vortex filaments can in fact be knotted in many highly complex ways.

Team finds most complex protein knot ever seen

September 20, 2006

An MIT team has discovered the most complicated knot ever seen in a protein, and they believe it may be linked to the protein's function as a rescue agent for proteins marked for destruction.

Recommended for you

Researchers develop eco-friendly concrete

February 13, 2017

In the future, wide-ranging composite materials are expected to be stronger, lighter, cheaper and greener for our planet, thanks to an invention by Rutgers' Richard E. Riman.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.