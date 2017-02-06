Researchers optimize the assembly of micro-/meso-/macroporous carbon for Li-S batteries

February 9, 2017
Researchers optimize the assembly of micro-/meso-/macroporous carbon for Li-S batteries
Credit: World Scientific Publishing

Li-S batteries are considered as promising alternatives for Li-ion batteries in the new generation of energy storages, due to high specific capacity (1675 mAh/g) and energy density (2600 mWh/g) of sulfur. But the poor conductivity of sulfur and severe shuttle effect of reaction intermediates destory the stability of this system. A variety of porous carbon materials have been applied as sulfur host to improve the performances of Li-S batteries for high conductivity, specific surface area and absorption effect. However, what kind of porous carbon would be the optimal choice to accommodate active material? And Which characteristic of carbon pores should be emphasized?

A team of researchers from the School of Materials Science and Engineering and School of Electronic Science and Applied Physics at Hefei University of Technology demostrated that pore size distribution substantially influences the performances of cathode rather than specific and total pore volume. Furthermore, an optimized assembly of micro/meso/macroporous carbon enables cathode present greatly improved electrochemical performances, in which micropore-volume-ratio to the total pore volume dominates cycling stability of batteries, meso/macropore-volume-ratio influences spaces for sulfur loading and channels to ion transfer. This research provides a direction of fabricating porous materials for energy storage.The report appears in the latest issue of the journal Nano.

Based on the traditional S/C cathode, the effects of surface area, total pore volume and pore size distribution of carbon pores on performances of Li-S batteries are compared. In addition, on the premise of identically high sulfur content, the relation of the micro/meso/macropore volume ratio with the capacity, voltage plateau, rate capability, and cycle stability of Li-S are investigated. Among the samples, the possesses the largest micropore volume ratio of 47.54% while a medium specific surface area of 1217 m2/g and inferior total pore volume of 0.54 cm3/g presents the highest initial discharge specific capacity of 1327 mAh/g and retention of 630 mAh/g over 100 cycles at 0.2C rate along with the best rate capability. The conclusions in this study can be directly applied in material fabrication for other systems of energy storage and even as criterions for further modification of Li-S batteries based on material.

Explore further: Chemists seek state-of-the-art lithium-sulfur batteries

More information: Qiong Tang et al, Optimized Assembly of Micro-/Meso-/Macroporous Carbon for Li–S Batteries, Nano (2016). DOI: 10.1142/S1793292017500217

Related Stories

Chemists seek state-of-the-art lithium-sulfur batteries

July 1, 2014

When can we expect to drive the length of Germany in an electric car without having to top up the battery? Chemists at the NIM Cluster at LMU and at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, have now synthesized a new ...

The ultra-high volumetric energy density lithium-sulfur battery

January 23, 2014

Lithium ion battery technology (LIBs) is one of the most important mobile power sources for laptops, cameras, and smart phones. However, the current energy density of LIBs is approaching the theoretical limit, which underscoring ...

Future batteries: Lithium-sulfur with a graphene wrapper

December 16, 2014

What do you get when you wrap a thin sheet of the "wonder material" graphene around a novel multifunctional sulfur electrode that combines an energy storage unit and electron/ion transfer networks? An extremely promising ...

Recommended for you

Better scaffolds help scientists study cancer

February 8, 2017

Testing treatments for bone cancer tumors may get easier with new enhancements to sophisticated support structures that mimic their biological environment, according to Rice University scientists.

Building a better microbial fuel cell—using paper

February 6, 2017

The concept behind microbial fuel cells, which rely on bacteria to generate an electrical current, is more than a century old. But turning that concept into a usable tool has been a long process. Microbial fuel cells, or ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.