Luxembourg files complaint after it's drawn into VW scandal

February 6, 2017

The government of Luxembourg is filing a legal complaint after it became embroiled in the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

The country's sustainable development minister, François Bausch, said Monday that the complaint is against persons unknown.

He said the move was needed after the European Union itself started proceedings against Luxembourg and some other EU nations for not penalizing Volkswagen for using illegal software to hide .

In the wake of the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, the European Commission called on all EU states to test for so-called "defeat devices" on other makes of vehicles. The software devices help cars cheat on .

