Lattice of nanotraps and line narrowing in Raman gas

February 9, 2017
Lattice of nanotraps and line narrowing in Raman gas
Fig. 1: On the macroscopic scale, the pump light transforms into forward-propagating Stokes (FS) radiation, which is partially reflected from the fibre end and becomes backward-propagating Stokes radiation (BS) which is also amplified by the pump. In the region where both FS and BS are strong, they form interference pattern of standing wave, which is shown on the microscopic scale. In the low-field regions (denoted by red-color molecules) the molecules are in the ground state and strongly trapped, as shown by the potential in the bottom panel. Exactly these trapped molecules are Raman-active, leading to line narrowing. Credit: Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)

Decreasing the emission linewidth from a molecule is one of the key aims in precision spectroscopy. One approach is based on cooling molecules to near absolute zero. An alternative way is to localize the molecules on subwavelength scale. A novel approach in this direction uses a standing wave in a gas-filled hollow fibre. It creates an array of deep, nanometer-scale traps for Raman-active molecules, resulting in linewidth narrowing by a factor of 10 000.

The radiation emitted by atoms and is usually spectrally broadened due to the motion of the emitters, which results in the Doppler effect. Overcoming this broadening is a difficult task, in particular for molecules. One possibility to overcome the molecular motion is by building deep potential traps with small dimensions. Previously, this was done e.g. by arranging several counterpropagating beams in a complicated setup, with limited success.

In a cooperation effort of the Max Born Institute (A. Husakou) and Xlim Institute in Limoges, researchers show that subwavelength localization and line narrowing is possible in a very simple arrangement due to self-organization of Raman gas (molecular hydrogen) in a hollow photonic crystal fibre. Due to Raman scattering, the continuous-wave pump light transforms into the so-called Stokes sideband, which travels back and forth in the fibre due to reflections from fibre ends and forms a stationary interference pattern - a standing wave with interchanging regions of high and low field [Fig. 1]. In the high-field regions, the Raman transition is saturated and is not active, and the molecules have high potential energy since they are partially in the excited state. In the low-field region, the molecules are Raman-active, and they have low potential energy since they are close to the ground state. These low-field regions form an array of roughly 40 000 narrow, strong traps, which contain localized Raman-active molecules. The size of these traps is around 100 nm (1 nm = 10-9 m), which is much smaller than the light wavelength of 1130 nm. Therefore the emitted Stokes sidebands have a very narrow spectral width of only 15 kHz - this is 10 000 times narrower than the Doppler-broadened sidebands for the same conditions!

The self-organization of the gas manifests also on the macroscopic scale. First, the calculations show that the Raman process mainly happens exactly in the fibre section where the is formed, as shown in the top panel of Fig. 1. Second, the macroscopic gradient of the potential leads to the gas flow towards the fibre end, which is observed by eye in the experiment. This strong localization and the linewidth narrowing can find various uses, e.g. in spectroscopy. However, it can also be used as well as a method to periodically modulate the density of the gas, which is naturally suited for developing quasi-phase-matching schemes for other nonlinear processes, such as effective generation of high harmonics.

Explore further: Silicon nanoparticles pave the way toward nanoscale light emitters

More information: M. Alharbi et al. Raman gas self-organizing into deep nano-trap lattice, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms12779

Related Stories

Ultrasensitive sensor using N-doped graphene

July 22, 2016

A highly sensitive chemical sensor based on Raman spectroscopy and using nitrogen-doped graphene as a substrate was developed by an international team of researchers working at Penn State. In this case, doping refers to introducing ...

A signal boost for molecular microscopy

July 12, 2016

Carbon nanotubes can be produced with a variety of shapes and properties and are therefore of much interest for widespread applications in fields as diverse as electronics, photonics, nanomechanics, and quantum optics. Hence ...

Recommended for you

Chemicals hitch a ride onto new protein for better compounds

February 9, 2017

Chemists have developed a powerful new method of selectively linking chemicals to proteins, a major advance in the manipulation of biomolecules that could transform the way drugs are developed, proteins are probed, and molecules ...

Team takes deeper look at unconventional oil and gas

February 9, 2017

Understanding how oil and gas molecules, water and rocks interact at the nanoscale will help make extraction of hydrocarbons through hydraulic fracturing more efficient, according to Rice University researchers.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.