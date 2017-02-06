Extended lactation does not impair the quality or cheese-making property of milk

February 9, 2017 by Nina Hermansen
Extended lactation does not impair the quality or cheese-making property of milk
There are a very limited number of studies examine the impact of extended lactation on milk quality. Credit: Jesper Rais

On average, a Danish dairy cow calve once a year. However, there are many indications that fewer calvings and extended milking periods have more advantages.

By extending the lactation by up to six month both the environmental and climate impact of the livestock production may be reduced, whereas productivity and animal welfare potentially improve.

Moreover, research now shows that the quality is not affected negatively - contrary to previous fears:

  • There are a very limited number of studies examine the impact of extended lactation on milk quality; but previous studies have caused some concern. However, it is worth noticing that these studies date far back - and therefore they do not take modern into consideration, explains Assistant Professor Nina Aagaard Poulsen from the Department of Food Science at Aarhus University.

Higher protein and fat contents

Within the context of the research project REPROLAC she and a number of colleagues have joined forces with representatives from the industry in order to clarify all aspects of the production method - including the effect on milk quality.

A PhD student from the Department of Food Science has been affiliated with the project, the efforts of which e.g. includes a comparison of milk samples from different stages of lactation - focusing specifically on taste and the properties making milk suitable for cheese production.

  • As expected, decreases over time. However, the contents of protein and fat increased. Our investigations thus show that the cheese-making properties of milk improve during lactation, Nina Aagaard Poulsen says.

No negative effect on taste

Apart from measurable factors, the researchers have used a professional taste panel to investigate whether the extended lactation strategy affects the taste of the milk.

Previous investigations have indicated that milk from cows in extended lactation may have an undesirable and salty taste.

In addition, problems with increased proteolysis or protein breakdown may occur, especially if increased cell count problems arise during lactation.

  • As mentioned before, milk from cows in extended lactation contains more fat and protein and this is reflected in the taste panel evaluation. As an example, panel participants state that the milk is more creamy and fat. Most importantly, however, they do not indicate any negative impact on the milk taste, Nina Aagaard Poulsen says. In other words, there is no reason to fear that milk quality is reduced by extended - neither with regard to the composition, the cheese-making property nor the of the milk.

The results are published in the Journal of Dairy Science.

Explore further: New review article suggests sheep milk may be the next functional dairy food

More information: G.M. Maciel et al, Good sensory quality and cheesemaking properties in milk from Holstein cows managed for an 18-month calving interval, Journal of Dairy Science (2016). DOI: 10.3168/jds.2016-10958

Related Stories

Happy cows make more nutritious milk

July 15, 2016

Daily infusions with a chemical commonly associated with feelings of happiness were shown to increase calcium levels in the blood of Holstein cows and the milk of Jersey cows that had just given birth. The results, published ...

Dairy study in top agriculture journal

May 30, 2013

Massey University researcher Dr Jean Margerison has had a research article accepted for publication in the prestigious Journal of Dairy Science.

Research reveals a new secret to the miracle of breast milk

April 22, 2016

One of the secrets to rich milk production in lactation has been uncovered by researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute. Their studies have revealed that breast cells develop two nuclei as the breast switches on ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.