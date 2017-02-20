Historic Manhattan cathedral activates eco-friendly power

February 21, 2017

The historic St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan has activated a geothermal plant—part of a series of environmentally friendly upgrades.

The Archdiocese of New York said Tuesday that the is comprised of 10 wells—up to 2,200 feet deep—drilled along the north and south sides of the .

The system is designed to harness clean, renewable power to regulate the temperature of the cathedral and adjoining buildings.

The archdiocese and cathedral said they want to "lead by example" in choosing the cost-effective, eco-friendly power option.

The cathedral's rector, Monsignor Robert T. Ritchie, says the church's mission includes "responsible stewardship of our natural resources."

