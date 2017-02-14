Experiment shows goats capable of recognizing other goats by sight and sound

February 15, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
goat
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

(Phys.org)—A small team of researchers with Queen Mary University of London has found that goats are able to recognize their stable mates by both sight and sound. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes simple experiments they carried out in an outdoor environment that showed how well goats are able to recognize other goats, and under which circumstances.

Many types of animals have been found capable of cross-modal recognition of familiar conspecifics—being able to recognize another individual of the same species among others. Dogs, crows, horses, lions and some primates have all been shown to have this ability. In this new effort, the researchers sought to learn if the same could be said for . They note that studying such abilities in different animals provides some insight into both their social relationships and their cognitive abilities.

To learn more about goat recognition abilities, the researchers traveled to Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats in Boughton Monchelsea, where they were allowed to set up goats in pens that allowed for one goat, the "searcher" to look at one or the other of two nearby goats—they were placed just ahead and either to the right or left of the searcher. The researchers also set up a hidden stereo broadcast speaker between the two non-searcher goats to broadcast goat calls. In some instances, one of the non-searchers was a stable mate of the searcher and the other a stranger; in others, both were strangers. To find out if the searcher was able to recognize a stable mate, recordings of its calls were played from the speaker and compared with reactions to calls from the stranger goats. The team also compared those results to those found when both of the non-searcher goats were strangers.

The researchers report that the searcher tended to look sooner at its stable mate when responding to its call than for that of a stranger, and that it held its gaze longer. This, they claim, suggests that goats are capable of recognizing those goats they know and that they might also use a form of inference reasoning to figure out which goat is making a familiar call.

Explore further: Mother and kid goat vocals strike a chord

More information: Benjamin J. Pitcher et al. Cross-modal recognition of familiar conspecifics in goats, Royal Society Open Science (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.160346

Abstract
When identifying other individuals, animals may match current cues with stored information about that individual from the same sensory modality. Animals may also be able to combine current information with previously acquired information from other sensory modalities, indicating that they possess complex cognitive templates of individuals that are independent of modality. We investigated whether goats (Capra hircus) possess cross-modal representations (auditory–visual) of conspecifics. We presented subjects with recorded conspecific calls broadcast equidistant between two individuals, one of which was the caller. We found that, when presented with a stablemate and another herd member, goats looked towards the caller sooner and for longer than the non-caller, regardless of caller identity. By contrast, when choosing between two herd members, other than their stablemate, goats did not show a preference to look towards the caller. Goats show cross-modal recognition of close social partners, but not of less familiar herd members. Goats may employ inferential reasoning when identifying conspecifics, potentially facilitating individual identification based on incomplete information. Understanding the prevalence of cross-modal recognition and the degree to which different sensory modalities are integrated provides insight into how animals learn about other individuals, and the evolution of animal communication.

Related Stories

Mother and kid goat vocals strike a chord

May 11, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Mother and kid goats recognize each other’s calls soon after the mothers give birth, new research from Queen Mary, University of London reveals.

Could goats become man's best friend?

July 5, 2016

Goats have the capacity to communicate with people like other domesticated animals, such as dogs and horses, according to scientists from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Goats are far more clever than previously thought

March 25, 2014

Goats learn how to solve complicated tasks quickly and can recall how to perform them for at least 10 months, which might explain their remarkable ability to adapt to harsh environments, say researchers at Queen Mary University ...

Eco-goats are latest graze in Maryland

July 30, 2011

Cities and organizations in the US state of Maryland have found an original and ecologically sound method to cut the weeds from their parks and gardens: Bring in the goats.

Recommended for you

Don't kill the messenger RNA

February 15, 2017

FedEx, UPS, DHL—when it comes to sending packages, choices abound. But the most important delivery service you may not have heard of? mRNA. That's short for messenger RNA, which is how your DNA sends blueprints to the protein-assembly ...

Invasive species on the rise globally

February 15, 2017

The number of alien species is increasing globally, and does not show any sign of saturation, finds an international team involving UCL researchers.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.