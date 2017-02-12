No fresh whale strandings seen in New Zealand

February 13, 2017
Pilot whales, which beached themselves, at Farewell Spit in the Golden Bay region at the northern tip of New Zealand's South Isl
Pilot whales, which beached themselves, at Farewell Spit in the Golden Bay region at the northern tip of New Zealand's South Island on February 10, 2017

Rescuers found no newly stranded whales Monday on a notorious stretch of New Zealand's coastline where hundreds of marine mammals died after beaching themselves last week, conservation officials said.

In for volunteers who worked to save nearly 700 that swam ashore, the Department of Conservation said a pod of about 240 were seen heading out to open sea late Sunday.

"Rangers this morning searched coastline on the western side of Golden Bay to as far along the inner side of Farewell Spit as it was possible to go and no stranded live were seen," the department said in a statement.

In total, an estimated 666 whales had been stranded at Farewell Spit, on the northern tip of the South Island, in one of the largest mass beachings recorded in New Zealand.

The crisis began Friday when a pod of 416 whales beached themselves on the spit.

About 300 died and volunteers re-floated the survivors, only to see a separate pod become stranded nearby on Saturday afternoon.

They were also re-floated and were seen swimming offshore on Sunday.

Authorities now face the grim task of disposing of hundreds of whale carcasses.

The department's regional conservation manager Andrew Lamason said the immediate risk was that the rotting bodies would blow up as they filled with gas.

"This morning we'll be getting people down there basically poking holes in them, letting the gas out of them," he told Radio New Zealand.

"Hopefully that makes them a lot less buoyant and less likely to drift off."

Lamason said the bodies might be left to decompose on the remote beach after being ring-fenced to prevent them floating away.

Farewell Spit is a 26-kilometre (16 mile) hook of sand that protrudes out into the sea and has been described as a perfect whale trap.

The shallow seabed surrounding the spit is believed to interfere with the whales' sonar navigation systems and regularly sees mass strandings.

Explore further: Fresh whale stranding on notorious New Zealand beach

Related Stories

More than 200 whales swim away after New Zealand stranding

February 12, 2017

Whale lovers in New Zealand finally got some good news on Sunday after more than 200 stranded whales managed to refloat themselves overnight and swim away, while volunteers managed to save another 17 whales at high tide.

Recommended for you

New protein discovery may lead to new, natural antibiotics

February 13, 2017

Scientists have discovered a new protein that likely will advance the search for new natural antibiotics, according to a study by Texas A&M AgriLife Research published Feb. 13 in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Chemical engineers boost bacteria's productivity

February 13, 2017

MIT chemical engineers have designed a novel genetic switch that allows them to dramatically boost bacteria's production of useful chemicals by shutting down competing metabolic pathways in the cells.

Making single-cell RNA sequencing widely available

February 13, 2017

Sequencing messenger RNA molecules from individual cells offers a glimpse into the lives of those cells, revealing what they're doing at a particular time. However, the equipment required to do this kind of analysis is cumbersome ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.