France slaughtering all ducks in key region due to bird flu

February 21, 2017

France's agriculture ministry has ordered all remaining 600,000 ducks in a key poultry-producing region slaughtered to try to stem a growing outbreak of bird flu.

A previous cull in southwestern France failed to stop the spread of the H5N8 virus, which has hit and other birds in more than 300 French farms in the last few months. Most are in the Landes, a foie gras-producing region where the new slaughter is focused.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said on France Bleu radio Tuesday that the flu spread faster than expected. He said all 600,000 farmed ducks in the Landes would be killed and measures would be taken to better secure transport of poultry and limit their mobility.

The virus does not transmit via food and is harmless to humans.

