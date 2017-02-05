Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family bereavement

February 8, 2017 by Barbara Ortutay

Facebook says it is extending its bereavement policies and will also allow employees paid time off when a family member is sick.

The Menlo Park, California, said Tuesday that its employees will now get up to 20 days paid leave to grieve for an immediate family member and up to 10 days to grieve for an extended family member. Workers will also be able to take up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative.

In a Facebook post announcing the changes, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is also introducing paid family sick time—three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness.

The company already offers four months of paid to new parents.

