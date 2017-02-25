Counterfeiters, hackers cost US up to $600 billion a year

February 27, 2017 by Paul Wiseman

Counterfeit goods, software piracy and the theft of trade secrets cost the American economy as much as $600 billion a year, a private watchdog says.

In a report out Monday, the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property says the annual losses range from about $225 billion to $600 billion. The theft of alone costs the United States between $180 billion and $540 billion annually. Counterfeit goods cost the United States $29 billion to $41 billion annual; pirated software costs an additional $18 billion a year.

The findings echo those of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which in 2015 pegged the annual cost of economic espionage by computer hacking at $400 billion.

The commission labels China the world's No. 1 culprit. Including Hong Kong, China accounts for 87 percent of seized entering the United States. The report says the Chinese government encourages theft.

The commission is led by former Republican presidential candidate and Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, who also served as U.S. ambassador to China, and Adm. Dennis Blair, a former director of U.S. national intelligence.

"The vast, illicit transfer of American innovation is one of the most significant economic issues impacting U.S. competitiveness that the nation has not fully addressed," Huntsman said. "It looks to be, must be, a top priority of the new administration."

Explore further: Report urges US to go on offense on China hacking (Update)

Related Stories

China piracy cost software industry $20bn in 2010

May 12, 2011

Piracy cost the global software industry more than $20 billion in losses in the China market last year despite the increasing use of legitimate programmes, an official survey showed Thursday.

US and China agree to stop cyber-theft for profit

September 25, 2015

The United States and China have agreed not to conduct or condone cyber attacks on each other's private sector for commercial gain, US President Barack Obama and his counterpart Xi Jinping said Friday.

Recommended for you

ZTE launches world's first 5G-ready smartphone

February 26, 2017

Chinese telecoms giant ZTE unveiled Sunday what it said is the world's first smartphone compatible with the lightening-fast 5G mobile internet service that networks expect to have up and running by 2020.

Electrical engineers create tiny but powerful medical devices

February 24, 2017

Battery-operated medical devices implanted in human bodies have saved countless lives. A common implant, the cardioverter defibrillator, sends a jolt of electricity to the heart when needed, preventing a heart attack or heart ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.