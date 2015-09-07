Birmingham's early warning system flags global financial crises

February 14, 2017

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have developed a new 'early warning system' that could help policymakers around the world take action to avert or lessen the impact of financial crisis.

Existing prediction systems failed to forecast the global crash of 2008, which led to several governments bailing out their banks and European nations, such as Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Spain, being plunged into a sovereign debt crisis.

Birmingham business experts have now developed a system which takes into account the differences between developed and developing countries. This has produced a more accurate set of indicators that warn of impending fiscal catastrophe.

Dr Frank Strobel, Senior Lecturer in Economics, said: "We have developed a new type of ' system' that will provide more accurate predictions of sovereign debt crises and how long they are likely to last.

"Financial monitoring tools that can forewarn the build-up of major financial turmoil are increasingly important. Our system provides policymakers with time to take corrective action that would help avert, or at least mitigate, the damage associated with an approaching crisis."

Until recently, early warning systems focussed on factors relating only to developing countries. Birmingham's development takes account of the causes and associated indicators of sovereign debt crises varying between different countries and regions.

The study 'Predicting sovereign debt crises' was published in the Journal of Financial Stability. It compares the new system against two recently developed methods using econometrics - the application of statistical methods to economic data. The new system developed at Birmingham was found to significantly outperform the other two methods.

All three systems - multinomial logit regression, dynamic signal extraction and the University's refined binary logit model - use the technique of logistic regression to analyse various indicators, such as a country's exposure to debt, foreign trade, domestic growth and government expenditure.

"There is a clear difference between regions in how early warning signs behave. External factors such as openness to trade behave differently around crises in Asia and Latin America, whilst domestic macroeconomic conditions seem to play the major role in Africa," Dr Strobel added.

"In developed countries, only the factors around exposure to debt appear to be potentially important signals of impending debt crises. A rise in the global lending rate increases the cost of servicing debt and magnifies the risk of sovereign defaults in general."

The study looked at how the three systems performed across a range of global regions, including China, India, Latin America, Africa and South-East Asia.

An early warning system based on the Birmingham model can be recommended to policymakers in those regions - particularly when they value avoiding negative market sentiments and damage to international reputation, which might possibly be triggered by false signals of sovereign debt problems.

Explore further: Before the G20 summit in Cannes: IZA researchers propose concept for a global debt brake

More information: Mary Dawood et al. Predicting sovereign debt crises: An Early Warning System approach, Journal of Financial Stability (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.jfs.2016.11.008

Related Stories

Economist on why emerging markets renege on loans

January 8, 2014

For emerging markets struggling to stay afloat, securing loans from foreign investors can be a lifesaver. But when neither creditors nor investors are sure of the economy's chance of success, the outcome can be unpredictable.

Recommended for you

Level up and learn: Team teaches science through video game

February 14, 2017

A University of Texas at Dallas team is exploring whether teaching real-world science through a popular computer game may offer a more engaging and effective educational approach than traditional concepts of instruction.

Romanian skeleton puzzles archaeologists

February 14, 2017

An unusual and 'confusing' grave site dug up in Romania by a student from The Australian National University (ANU) is helping provide evidence for the first official written history of the Székely people.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 9 minutes ago
Unfortunately having early warning algorithms around just makes a crash more inevitable.
Everyone want to be out of the market just before a crash. So they all sell assets like crazy to get relatively stable cash in their pocket ready to buy again when the assets hit rock bottom.

What we actually need is an algorithm and laws to tell us who should be asset stripped and locked up when a crash happens so they will be much more careful and act appropriately not selfishly!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.