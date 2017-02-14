Accenture vows big workforce boost in US

February 18, 2017

Technology consulting and services company Accenture on Friday announced plans to boost its US workforce by 30 percent in the coming three years.

Accenture said it will create "15,000 highly skilled new " in the US, increasing the size of its overall workforce in the country to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020.

The hiring will come with the creation of 10 new "innovation hubs" and to invest $1.4 billion in training employees "leading-edge capabilities" for doing their jobs.

"Today marks a key moment for Accenture to help our clients play an even bigger part in the nation's growth and innovation agenda," Accenture chief executive Julie Sweet said in a release.

Accenture is the latest major company to announce investments or in the United States in a trend that has followed the election of US President Donald Trump, whose campaign stressed boosting domestic manufacturing and jobs.

