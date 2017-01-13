January 13, 2017

Video: Tracking data and shark behaviour

by Ruth Milne, The Royal Society

Animals often share space as they move through their environment. Capturing these aggregations and co-occurrence events has proven extremely difficult in elusive, wide-ranging animals.

A recent paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface presents a novel approach to inferring social networks from acoustic tracking data of sharks.

The authors demonstrate the first evidence of long-term, spatially-extensive social processes in wild sharks, showing that some individuals act as leaders. Interestingly, these leaders are female sharks, revealing a new insight into the of these animals. We spoke to lead author Dr David Jacoby about the research.

Credit: The Royal Society

More information: David M. P. Jacoby et al. Inferring animal social networks and leadership: applications for passive monitoring arrays, Journal of The Royal Society Interface (2016). DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2016.0676

Journal information: Journal of the Royal Society Interface

Provided by The Royal Society

Citation: Video: Tracking data and shark behaviour (2017, January 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-video-tracking-shark-behaviour.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Not just lone sharks: Social networks under the sea
