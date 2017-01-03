January 3, 2017

Researchers create a tiny laser using nanoparticles

by Aalto University

The researchers created a tiny laser using nanoparticles
The researchers at Aalto University have made an array of nanoparticles combined with dye molecules to act as a tiny laser. The lasing occurs in a dark mode and the laser light leaks out from the edges of array. Credit: Antti Paraoanu

Researchers at Aalto University, Finland, are the first to develop a plasmonic nanolaser that operates at visible light frequencies and uses so-called dark lattice modes.

The laser works at length scales 1000 times smaller than the thickness of a human hair. The lifetimes of light captured in such small dimensions are so short that the light wave has time to wiggle up and down only a few tens or hundreds of times. The results open new prospects for on-chip coherent light sources, such as lasers, that are extremely small and ultrafast.

The laser operation in this work is based on silver nanoparticles arranged in a periodic array. In contrast to conventional lasers, in which the feedback of the lasing signal is provided by ordinary mirrors, this nanolaser utilizes radiative coupling between . These 100-nanometer-sized particles act as tiny antennas. To produce high intensity laser light, the interparticle distance was matched with the lasing wavelength so that all particles of the array radiate in unison. Organic fluorescent molecules were used to provide the input energy (the gain) that is needed for lasing.

Light from the dark

A major challenge in achieving this lasing technique was that light may not exist long enough in such small dimensions to be helpful. The researchers found a smart way around this potential problem—they produced lasing in dark modes.

"A dark mode can be intuitively understood by considering regular antennas: A single antenna, when driven by a current, radiates strongly, whereas two antennas—if driven by opposite currents and positioned very close to each other—radiate very little," explains Academy Professor Päivi Törmä. "A dark mode in a nanoparticle array induces similar opposite-phase currents in each nanoparticle, but now with visible light frequencies."

"Dark modes are attractive for applications where low power consumption is needed. But without any tricks, dark mode lasing would be quite useless, because the light is essentially trapped at the nanoparticle array and cannot leave," says staff scientist Tommi Hakala.

Ph.D. student Heikki Rekola says, "By utilizing the small size of the array, we found an escape route for the light. Towards the edges of the array, the nanoparticles start to behave more and more like regular antennas that radiate to the outer world."

The research team used the nanofabrication facilities and cleanrooms of the national OtaNano research infrastructure.

The results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.

More information: T. K. Hakala et al, Lasing in dark and bright modes of a finite-sized plasmonic lattice, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13687

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Aalto University

Citation: Researchers create a tiny laser using nanoparticles (2017, January 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-tiny-laser-nanoparticles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Invisible particles 'seen' for the first time
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

7 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)