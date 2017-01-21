Rapid ceramic-metal processing for superior composites

January 19, 2017
Rapid ceramic-metal processing for superior composites
Credit: Texas A&M University

Recent advancements in automotive, aerospace and power generation industries have inspired materials scientists to engineer innovative materials. Ceramic metal composites, or cermets, are an example of a new and improved class of materials that can enhance transportation and energy conversion technologies.

Cermets combine useful properties from each of their primary constituent such as high temperature stability of ceramics and machinability and ductility of metals. However, cermets are effective only if their constituent materials do not react with each other during their processing.

Researchers at Texas A&M University have developed a rapid and efficient technology that enables processing ceramics and metals together into cermets with little to no reaction between constituent materials. This breakthrough opens the possibilities for development of new and superior composite materials.

Most ceramics and metals are unstable when combined at high temperatures and are known to react with each other, leaving the final composite materials with undesirable properties such as brittleness or low temperature resistance.

"This severely limits the number of new composite materials that can be developed for our growing needs," said Dr. Miladin Radovic, associate professor and associate department head in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

Rapid ceramic-metal processing for superior composites
Credit: Texas A&M University

Radovic along with Dr. Ibrahim Karaman, Chevron Professor I and head of the and engineering department, and former doctoral students Dr. Liangfa Hu and Dr. Ankush Kothalkar, and Morgan O'Neil, an undergraduate student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, have developed the current-activated pressure-assisted infiltration (CAPAI) method to combine ceramics and metals resulting in stable, high performance composites.

In only nine seconds, the CAPAI method combines ceramics and metals with little to no reaction between constituent materials. It uses electric current to instantly heat the metal, and applied pressure to drive the molten metal into foam made of ceramic.

In their initial study, the researchers selected aluminum for its light weight, corrosion resistance and popularity in automotive and aerospace industries, and ceramic foams of titanium aluminum carbide (Ti2AlC) for their good fracture toughness, electrical and thermal conductivity, and combined them into lightweight cermets with high strength and good temperature stability.

Rapid ceramic-metal processing for superior composites
Credit: Texas A&M University

"The electric current and the pressure together provided simultaneous heating and pressure that actively drove the molten metals into the ceramic preform," said Radovic. "The fast and controllable heating rate, which was as high as 700 degrees Celsius, offered an easy and efficient way to avoid reactions between ceramics and molten metal."

The researchers discovered that the resulting composite (Ti3AlC3/Al) was lightweight with competitive mechanical properties at both ambient (room) temperatures and elevated temperatures. It was 10 times stronger at room temperatures and 14 times stronger at 400 degrees Celsius than aluminum alloys, and was less prone to severe degradation after exposure to .

"Both aluminum and titanium aluminum carbides challenged the conventional methods for producing desirable composite materials because they react to each other at temperature that is well beyond that needed to combine them in the composite material," said Radovic. "The CAPAI method allowed processing novel ceramic-metal composites which could not otherwise be obtained using powder metallurgy and conventional infiltration techniques."

Radovic is optimistic about the limitless opportunities that new and advanced will offer for both economical and sustainable manufacturing on an industrial scale.

Rapid ceramic-metal processing for superior composites

Explore further: Versatile ceramics offer new directions for emerging applications

More information: Liangfa Hu et al. High-Performance Metal/Carbide Composites with Far-From-Equilibrium Compositions and Controlled Microstructures, Scientific Reports (2016). DOI: 10.1038/srep35523

Related Stories

Cold sintering of ceramics instead of high-temperature firing

August 16, 2016

Both hobbyists' pottery and engineered high-performance ceramics are only useable after they are fired for hours at high temperatures, usually above 1000 °C. The sintering process that takes place causes the individual particles ...

Metal foam handles heat better than steel, study finds

March 28, 2016

A new study from North Carolina State University researchers finds that novel light-weight composite metal foams (CMFs) are significantly more effective at insulating against high heat than the conventional base metals and ...

Recommended for you

Scientists develop first catalysed reaction using iron salts

January 20, 2017

Scientists at the University of Huddersfield have developed a new chemical reaction that is catalysed using simple iron salts – an inexpensive, abundant and sustainable alternative to costlier and scarcer metals. The research ...

Chemists cook up new nanomaterial and imaging method

January 20, 2017

A team of chemists led by Northwestern University's William Dichtel has cooked up something big: The scientists created an entirely new type of nanomaterial and watched it form in real time—a chemistry first.

Gecko inspired adhesive can attach and detach using UV light

January 19, 2017

(Phys.org)—A small team of researchers at Kiel University in Germany has developed new technology that emulates the way a gecko uses its toes to cling to flat surfaces. In their paper published in the journal Science Robotics, ...

Treated carbon pulls radioactive elements from water

January 19, 2017

Researchers at Rice University and Kazan Federal University in Russia have found a way to extract radioactivity from water and said their discovery could help purify the hundreds of millions of gallons of contaminated water ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.