Milestone for the analysis of human proteomes

January 30, 2017
Milestone for the analysis of human proteomes
Mathias Wilhelm, Professor Bernhard Kuster and Daniel Paul Zolg (from left to right). Credit: Andreas Heddergott / TUM

Researchers led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) report on the synthesis of a library of more than 330,000 reference peptides representing essentially all canonical proteins of the human proteome. It is a major milestone in the ProteomeTools project which aims at translating human proteome information into new molecular and digital tools with the potential for use in drug discovery, personalized medicine and life science research.

In a manuscript published online in Nature Methods, ProteomeTools scientists report on the synthesis of a library of more than 330,000 reference peptides (termed PROPEL for ProteomeTools Peptide Library) representing essentially all canonical proteins of the . All peptides were analysed by multi-modal liquid chromatography-tandem (LC-MS/MS), creating a compendium of millions of very high quality reference spectra (termed PROSPECT for ProteomeTools Spectrum Compendium). The study illustrates the utility of these reagents and data to verify protein identifications from sparse observations and to predict the behaviour of peptides during liquid chromatography and tandem mass spectrometry.

Data is freely available to the global scientific community

The consortium of TUM, JPT Peptide Technologies (JPT), SAP and Thermo Fisher Scientific has made the vast quantity of data freely available to the scientific community via the data analytics platform ProteomicsDB and the data repository PRIDE to enable scientists and to foster collaboration around the globe.

Going forward, the ProteomeTools project will generate a further one million peptides and corresponding spectra with a focus on splice variants, cancer mutations and post-translational modifications such as phosphorylation, acetylation and ubiquitinylation.

Using the new resources, ProteomeTools scientists will study human proteomes with the aim of turning the vast amount of molecular information on the human proteome into new reagents, equipment, workflows, assays and software to enhance the application of proteomics in both science and medicine.

"ProteomeTools was started as a collaborative effort bringing together academic and industrial partners to make important contributions to the field of proteomics. It is gratifying to see that this work is now producing a wealth of significant results", says Professor Bernhard Kuster, Chair of Proteomics and Bioanalytics at TUM, and coordinator of the project.

Develop new and improve upon existing hardware, software and workflows

"Representing the human proteome by tandem mass spectra of synthetic peptides alleviates some of the current issues with protein identification and quantification. The libraries of peptides and spectra now allow us to develop new and improve upon existing hardware, software, workflows and reagents for proteomics. Making all the data available to the public provides a wonderful opportunity to exploit this resource beyond what a single laboratory can do. We are now reaching out to the community to suggest interesting sets of peptides to make and measure as well as to create LC-MS/MS data on platforms not available to the ProteomeTools consortium."

Explore further: For targeted proteomics, a plugin for browsing public mass spectrometry data

More information: Building ProteomeTools based on a complete synthetic human proteome, Nature Methods, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/nmeth.4153

Related Stories

Unidentified spectra detector

June 28, 2016

A new algorithm clusters the millions of peptide mass spectra in the PRIDE Archive public database, making it easier to detect millions of consistently unidentified spectra across different datasets. Published in Nature Methods, ...

Quantitating the complete human proteome

July 25, 2016

Reporting in the journal Cell, Senior Research Scientist Dr. Ulrike Kusebauch, of Institute for Systems Biology (ISB), describes the results of a collaboration between scientists at ISB, ETH Zurich and a number of other contributing ...

Clustering is key to lighting up the dark proteome

August 4, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- A new approach that organizes previously unused mass spectra from proteomics studies gives scientists the ability to use these spectra to gain more information about proteins in a wide range of organisms. ...

Genome engineering of quantifiable protein tags

June 6, 2016

Cell biologists' most notorious approach to detect and semi-quantify proteins, western blotting, could well be on its way down. Professor Sven Eyckerman (VIB/UGent) and colleagues developed a set of universal protein tags ...

Recommended for you

Milestone for the analysis of human proteomes

January 30, 2017

Researchers led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) report on the synthesis of a library of more than 330,000 reference peptides representing essentially all canonical proteins of the human proteome. It is a major ...

A chain reaction to spare the air

January 27, 2017

Twelve billion tons of carbon dioxide spew into the air every year from power plants burning coal, oil and natural gas around the world. And energy demand only keeps growing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.