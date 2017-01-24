Meteorites did not enrich ocean life: study

An explosion of ocean life some 471 million years ago was not sparked by a meteorite bombardment of Earth, said a study Tuesday that challenges a leading theory.
Without offering an alternative explanation for what is known as the Great Ordovician Biodiversification Event (GOBE), researchers from Sweden and Denmark said the creature expansion started some two million years before the space rock bombardment.
This was based on fresh dating of crystals from meteorite-bearing sediments in Sweden.
"This study shows that the two phenomena were unrelated," researchers wrote in the journal Nature Communications.
For study co-author Anders Lindskog of Lund University in Sweden, the data showed "there is no measurable 'extraterrestrial' influence on biodiversity" in Earth's oceans.
The GOBE, which vastly expanded marine life diversity, kicked off about 70 million years after the first explosion of life on Earth during the preceding Cambrian period, some 540 million years ago.
Some scientists contend that the Ordovician event was sparked by a collision of objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter raining debris down on our planet.
Such a bombardment may have changed the environment just enough to stimulate diversification of existing life, the theory goes.
The question of what caused it remains open, but Lindskog speculated it was likely a combination of events and processes.
"It is reasonable that the very high sea levels that prevailed during the Ordovician... simply gave more space for life to thrive," he told AFP.
"Combined with the presence of many small continents (allowing for more endemic faunas, adding to the sum of different species) and beneficial climate change (cooling, most likely), we have a pretty nice 'recipe' for biodiversification," he said by email.
Explore further: First big-picture look at meteorites from before giant space collision 466 million years ago
More information:
Refined Ordovician timescale reveals no link between asteroid breakup and biodiversification, Nature Communications, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/ncomms14066
FredJose
The only truth is that which accords with a supernatural creation. There is no other explanation that makes any rational sense.
The universe did not create itself from nothing.
Stars cannot spring up from clouds of gas all by themselves. Hence no galaxies either. Furthermore no planets can form from clouds of dust all by themselves.
Biological life as we know it cannot spring up from dust/pond scum all by itself via some random chemical and physical natural processes all by itself.
This leaves only the one rational explanation that is possible - the universe and everything in it was supernaturally created by a super intelligent, all-powerful creator who is both external to time and matter.
We call such a being GOD.
Any other explanation for the existence of everything is irrational.
FredJose
There is such an oversupply of highly specific INFORMATION and SPECIFICATION that governs the existence of everything and which is amenable to LOGIC that it simply defies any notion that there is a purely naturalistic cause.
Information and logic are abstract entities that cannot arise from a naturalistic or materialistic cause. Information that specifies the discovered laws of behavior of physical things as well as that of biological life simply has to have arrived from an intelligence outside of the material universe. One can take the simply analogy of a book as an example of exactly this. The material, size, shape, colour, paper, binding etc. are all specified by an outside intelligence. The information contained in it is totally portable to other media and not locked into the book itself.
st1bern
humy
firstly, it isn't "speculation" but evidence-based science.
Secondly, even when something is speculation, that doesn't logically entail it is false as there is no logical contradiction in a speculation happening to be true.
Thirdly, Goddidit is speculation.
How would you know this?
In what way would all none superstitious explanations make no rational sense?
Why would saying that lighting is an electrical discharge rather than the gods being angry not make rational sense?
Nobody that understands cosmology claims or believes this.
humy
There is good evidence that stars are formed by dust and gas clouds collapsing under their own gravity, just as the known law of gravity dictates . Just one example;
http://scitechdai...lky-way/
"...astronomers observed the birth of a massive star within a dark cloud core,..."
In contrast, there is no evidence that a god or gods did this.
humy
So you don't believe geometrically complex ice crystals can grow by the random motion of water molecules as they adhere to each other?
So how do you explain how complex ice crystals form?
Or that the chaos of weather can result in a orderly patterns of the structure of hurricanes with a near-perfectly round eye of the hurricane?
+ Computers simulations involving fractals show how something simple can result in immense complexity and such fractal patterns have been observed to form in nature.
Drjsa_oba
You have to take into account that FredJose is just a common troll. I would not be surprised if he lives under an old bridge and eats children and goats that try to cross. In fact there is no logical reason to believe that anything else is even possible.
Guy_Underbridge
Guy_Underbridge
"I look at thing, I don't understand, it must be f-ing magic."
Whydening Gyre
No, it means guessing at what the truth is...
No, There are a number of them that make MORE sense...
Guess what that means. There was SOMEthing - (in motion).
They don't do it "by themselves". They have magnetism, gravity and energy, just to start...
It didn't spring, it crawled. Over billions of iterations of trial and error...
And it wasn't "random".
(cont)
Whydening Gyre
A paradox, here. THAT is not a rational explanation.
What began this Universe was reaction to a simple "difference" (I call it "charge differential") somewhere within it's "set".
Even the most minute difference causes reaction.
GOD is an acronym for "Geometrically Ordinated Datum".
(Something moves in one place, something else has to move at it's matching opposite in it's field defined set - and so it begins...)
You betray your own limits. Your inability to comprehend the simple action/reaction process is confoundingly irrational.
Attempting to rationalize that with the APPEARANCE of irrationality - is the only rational way to exist...:-)
And it's fun, too !!