Manganese oxides in treatment system could be mixed blessing

January 20, 2017 by Mick Kulikowski
Manganese oxides in treatment system could be mixed blessing
Scanning electron micrographs of a manganese oxidizing fungus (Fusarium sp.) isolated from the treatment system. Manganese oxides produced by these organisms are potentially useful in environmental remediation systems. Credit: Terrence Gardner, NC State University

In a "bad news, good news" scenario, researchers at North Carolina State University have found that some black sludge growing in a water-treatment site could have redeeming benefits.

The black sludge coated water pump components at a superfund site in Raleigh. Generally, the presence of such material gums up the water-treatment site's primary task of cleaning fouled water, says Owen Duckworth, an NC State associate professor of soil science and the corresponding author of a paper describing a study on the black sludge and its characteristics. Black sludge at a water-treatment site is mostly something to be avoided rather than encouraged, he said.

But as the researchers used powerful microscopic and X-ray techniques to closely examine the sludge, they found that it contained manganese oxides.

"Manganese oxides have low toxicity and are of technological interest because they suck up metals and cause chemical reactions that chew up organic matter," Duckworth said. "So they're used in things like water treatment to get micro-pollutants out of water."

The manganese oxides at the water-treatment site are small but have large affinities for metal. They are thousands of times smaller than the width of a human hair, and shaped like dinner plates with holes in the middle.

"Metals like zinc, copper and lead, for example, will sit in the holes of the plates or stick to the edges," Duckworth said. "And, the naturally occurring manganese oxides have more holes than those grown in a lab setting, making them even more effective in sucking up metals."

During their testing, the researchers found that manganese was oxidized by a fungal catalyst.

"Unlike iron, which oxidizes when exposed to air, manganese needs a catalyst to oxidize," Duckworth said. "In this case, we found evidence of a fungal catalyst."

Moreover, the researchers found that the manganese oxides in the water-treatment plant, which appeared to grow naturally, are similar to what scientists would grow in a lab setting to test the oxides' utility in environmental remediation.

"There is great interest in passive treatment systems in which naturally occurring components, like the manganese oxides at this water-treatment site, could serve a useful function," Duckworth said. "In essence, we would use the fruits of this site to help clean up other sites, because we're never going to run out of metal-contaminated sites."

Before attempting to use fungal in remediation efforts, though, Duckworth says he'll continue to track how the black sludge grows in different conditions, how it binds to different metals, and how it reacts to organic matter.

Explore further: Bacteria from the deep can clean up heavy metals

More information: O. W. Duckworth et al. Morphology, structure, and metal binding mechanisms of biogenic manganese oxides in a superfund site treatment system, Environ. Sci.: Processes Impacts (2017). DOI: 10.1039/c6em00525j

Related Stories

Study reveals soil influence on well water manganese levels

September 14, 2016

Utilizing a wide range of analytic tools, researchers at North Carolina State University have figured out why pockets of the southeastern Piedmont region contain high concentrations of manganese in well water, particularly ...

Could bread mold build a better rechargeable battery?

March 17, 2016

You probably don't think much of fungi, and especially those that turn bread moldy, but researchers reporting in the Cell Press journal Current Biology on March 17, 2016 have evidence that might just change your mind. Their ...

ChemCam findings hint at oxygen-rich past on Mars

June 27, 2016

The discovery of manganese oxides in Martian rocks might tell us that the Red Planet was once more Earth-like than previously believed. A new paper in Geophysical Research Letters reveals that NASA's Curiosity rover observed ...

Insights from nature for more efficient water splitting

June 30, 2014

Water splitting is one of the critical reactions that sustain life on earth, and could be a key to the creation of future fuels. It is a key in the process of photosynthesis, through which plants produce glucose and oxygen ...

Recommended for you

Scientists develop first catalysed reaction using iron salts

January 20, 2017

Scientists at the University of Huddersfield have developed a new chemical reaction that is catalysed using simple iron salts – an inexpensive, abundant and sustainable alternative to costlier and scarcer metals. The research ...

Chemists cook up new nanomaterial and imaging method

January 20, 2017

A team of chemists led by Northwestern University's William Dichtel has cooked up something big: The scientists created an entirely new type of nanomaterial and watched it form in real time—a chemistry first.

Gecko inspired adhesive can attach and detach using UV light

January 19, 2017

(Phys.org)—A small team of researchers at Kiel University in Germany has developed new technology that emulates the way a gecko uses its toes to cling to flat surfaces. In their paper published in the journal Science Robotics, ...

Treated carbon pulls radioactive elements from water

January 19, 2017

Researchers at Rice University and Kazan Federal University in Russia have found a way to extract radioactivity from water and said their discovery could help purify the hundreds of millions of gallons of contaminated water ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.