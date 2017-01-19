January 19, 2017

London mayor issues health alert over air pollution

London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
Pollution haze over South East London, through a window in a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The London mayor's office says the city is experiencing a period of air pollution with pollution readings moderate to high across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

London's mayor has issued a smog alert for the British capital, advising people with heart and lung conditions to avoid outdoor exercise.

Mayor Sadiq Khan says Londoners with asthma or heart problems "are advised to consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors."

The London Air Quality Network, run by King's College London, said there would be moderate-to-high air pollution Thursday.

Under a system introduced by the mayor last year, air quality alerts are displayed at and subway station entrances during times of elevated pollution. Road signs instruct drivers to switch their engines off when stopped to reduce emissions.

Khan has vowed to improve London's worsening . Some of the pollution comes from diesel vehicles, although Thursday's alert is partly due to industrial emissions from continental Europe.

  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    Pollution haze over a view of London, through a window in a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The London mayor's office says the city is experiencing a period of air pollution with pollution readings moderate to high across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    People are reflected in a window as pollution is seen over the Canary Wharf business district from a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain at 309.6 metres, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Eight London boroughs issued high pollution warnings Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    People look out from a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain at 309.6 metres, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The London mayor's office says the city is experiencing a period of air pollution with pollution readings moderate to high across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    People take pictures as pollution is seen through windows over the 30 St Mary Axe building nicknamed "the Gherkin" from a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain at 309.6 metres, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Eight London boroughs issued high pollution warnings Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    Helicopters fly through pollution over the Canary Wharf business district through a window in a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain at 309.6 metres, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Eight London boroughs issued high pollution warnings Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    Pollution is seen over south east London through a window in a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain at 309.6 metres, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Eight London boroughs issued high pollution warnings Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • London mayor issues health alert over air pollution
    Pollution is seen over the Canary Wharf business district through a window in a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain at 309.6 metres, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Eight London boroughs issued high pollution warnings Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: London mayor issues health alert over air pollution (2017, January 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-london-mayor-issues-health-air.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

London mayor issues air pollution alert for first time
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)