January 18, 2017
Image: e.Deorbit's robotic arm
Credit: ESA–David Ducros, 2016

ESA's proposed e.Deorbit mission, shown left, using a robotic arm to catch a derelict satellite – the baseline capture method for what would be the world's first active space debris removal mission, in 2024.

The Agency's member state ministers in December strongly supported a 'maturation phase' for e.Deorbit, to foster the various advanced technologies required to make the feasible, from autonomous guidance to advanced images processing, along with a suitable capture mechanism.

The mission would first rendezvous with a large, drifting ESA satellite, then capture and secure it safely ahead of steering the combination down for a controlled burn-up in the atmosphere.

As well as the baselined , additional capture technologies are being investigated, including a net and harpoon.

In any case, grappling the derelict satellite would have to be done in a very rapid and precise manner to prevent e.Deorbit and its target rebounding apart.

The mission, being developed through ESA's Clean Space initiative – tasked with safeguarding terrestrial and orbital environments – will be proposed for final agreement at ESA's next Council at Ministerial Level, in 2019. It will place European industry at the forefront of the world's active debris removal efforts and multipurpose tugs.

Explore further: Setting a satellite to catch a satellite

Related Stories

Setting a satellite to catch a satellite

July 8, 2016

The target is set: a large derelict satellite currently silently tumbling its way through low orbit. If all goes to plan, in 2023 it will vanish – and efforts against space debris will have made a giant leap forward.

ESA heading toward removing space debris

June 3, 2015

ESA's goal of removing a derelict satellite from orbit is picking up pace, as a mission design is assembled to be put before European ministers next year for approval.

Capturing derelict satellites adrift in orbit

February 24, 2014

Standard space dockings are difficult enough, but a future ESA mission plans to capture derelict satellites adrift in orbit. Part of an effort to control space debris, the shopping list of new technologies this ambitious ...

How to dock CubeSats

August 17, 2016

The miniature satellites known as CubeSats already play a variety of roles in space. In future they could also serve as the building blocks of other, larger missions by being docked together in orbit.

Catching dead satellites with nets

March 23, 2015

One of humanity's oldest technologies, the humble fishing net, may yet find a new role in space: bringing down dead satellites.

Harpooning space debris

June 25, 2014

(Phys.org) —Faced with the challenge of capturing tumbling satellites to clear key orbits, ESA is considering turning to an ancient terrestrial technology: the harpoon.

