December 15, 2016

Statoil exits oil sands projects in Canada

Statoil says it has reached an agreement to sell its 100-percent stake in the Kai Kos Dehseh (KKD) oil sands projects in the pro
Statoil says it has reached an agreement to sell its 100-percent stake in the Kai Kos Dehseh (KKD) oil sands projects in the province of Alberta

Norwegian oil giant Statoil said Thursday it was exiting its oil sands projects in Canada, booking a loss, in a move hailed by environmental activists.

The group said it had reached an agreement to sell its 100-percent stake in the Kai Kos Dehseh (KKD) oil sands projects in the province of Alberta, to the Athabasca Oil Corporation of Canada for Can$832 million ($626 million, 597 million euros).

Following the divestment, Statoil will not operate any oil sands projects, a business area the deepwater oil specialist had moved into to great dismay of analysts.

Statoil will take a loss of between $500 and $550 million on the deal.

Of the Can$832 million, Can$435 million will be a cash transaction and Can$147 million will be paid in the form of shares in Athabasca, representing a stake of just under 20 percent. In addition, up to Can$250 million will be paid in a series of contingent payments.

The stake in Athabasca "will be managed as a financial investment", and not a strategic one, Statoil noted.

Thursday's announcement was welcomed by who have been highly critical of projects involving oil sands due to the danger their extraction poses to the environment.

"Ten years too late, we celebrate and hail Statoil for its smart decision," Greenpeace Norway tweeted.

"Hurrah. Statoil sells its projects. We've been fighting for this for a long time," the Norwegian branch of the WWF tweeted.

The operation, which is subject to certain conditions including authorities' approval, is to take effect on January 1.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Statoil exits oil sands projects in Canada (2016, December 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-statoil-exits-oil-sands-canada.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Statoil to store energy from floating wind farm in batteries
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)