December 13, 2016

New Snapchat 'Groups' allow chats with up to 16 users

Reports say Snapchat parent firm Snap Inc. filed confidentially for a public share offering valuing the disappearing messaging p
Reports say Snapchat parent firm Snap Inc. filed confidentially for a public share offering valuing the disappearing messaging platform at more than $20 billion

Snapchat rolled out a feature Tuesday for group chats with up to 16 people as the fast-growing social network sought to broaden its services ahead of an expected share offering.

"The holidays are a great time to hang out with friends and spend time with family—it's always better together! We couldn't think of a better to announce Groups, a new way to communicate with up to 16 friends on Snapchat," said a blog post from the California-based known for its disappearing messages.

Chats sent to a group are deleted by default after 24 hours, and can be opened and replayed just once by each recipient.

If unopened, the chat is deleted after 24 hours, just like other messages.

The move comes after reports that Snapchat parent firm Snap Inc. filed confidentially for a share offering valuing the disappearing messaging platform at more than $20 billion.

The (IPO) would be among the biggest in the tech sector in recent years and shine a light on the fast-growing platform used by more than 100 million people.

It is one of the sector's most prominent "unicorns"—a term used for venture-backed firms with valuations over $1 billion—along with Uber and Airbnb.

The company has declined to comment on reports of the IPO, which would likely be the largest since China's Alibaba hit the market in 2014.

While its finances are not public, the research firm eMarketer has estimated that Snapchat would generate nearly a billion dollars next year from advertising.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: New Snapchat 'Groups' allow chats with up to 16 users (2016, December 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-snapchat-groups-chats-users.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Snapchat parent begins IPO process: report
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

8 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)