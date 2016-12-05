December 5, 2016

Plant scientists propose new classification system for european vegetation

by Wiley

Plant scientists propose new classification system for european vegetation
Vegetation of the Spartinocytisetea supranubii with iconic Echium wildpreti in the Las Canadas, Tenerife, Canary Islands. Credit: A Santos

Experts have presented a new classification system for vegetation in Europe that aims to standardize classifications across the continent and aid the European Union Nature Information System, which brings together data for nature resource management and conservation, land planning, education, and environmental policy implementation.

As they worked on the project for more than 15 years, plant ecologists evaluated approximately 10,000 bibliographic sources to revise previously proposed units, and to create a unified comprehensive reflecting the units' floristic and ecological distinctness, clarity of geographic distribution, and underpinning ecological and evolutionary processes.

The resulting system provides a classification of European vegetation into 1298 basic-level types that are grouped into broader types at higher hierarchical levels.

"This work summarizes more than 120 years of knowledge collected by vegetation science in an effort to understand the complexity of vegetation patterns in Europe. In achieving our goal, Europe becomes the first continent having a complete and unified vegetation classification system," said Dr. Ladislav Mucina, lead author of the Applied Vegetation Science article. "It has been a great privilege to be a part of this quest, pursued by a team of the best minds in European vegetation science."

More information: Vegetation of Europe: hierarchical floristic classification system of vascular plant, bryophyte, lichen, and algal communities; Applied Vegetation Science; DOI:
10.1111/avsc.12257

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Plant scientists propose new classification system for european vegetation (2016, December 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-scientists-classification-european-vegetation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New map of world vegetation reveals substantial changes since 1980s
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)