December 2, 2016

Russia emergency teams look for debris of crashed spacecraft

In this photo dated Tuesday, Nov, 29, 2016 the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with the Progress MS-04 cargo ship is installed on a launch pad in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The unmanned Russian cargo space ship Progress MS-04 broke up in the atmosphere over Siberia on Thursday Dec. 1, 2016, en route to the International Space Station due to an unspecified malfunction, the Russian space agency said. (Sergei Sergeev/ Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

Russian emergencies workers are combing the mountains near the border with Mongolia for the debris of a cargo spaceship that crashed minutes after its launch.

The Emergencies Ministry's branch in the republic of Tuva said Friday it's using to search for fragments of the unmanned Progress MS-04 craft that crashed Thursday less than 7 minutes after its launch from Russia's space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. There has been no indication of any damage in the sparsely populated area.

The craft was carrying 2.5 metric tons of supplies to the International Space Station.

Russian space officials haven't yet identified the reason for the crash, but believe it was caused by the failure of the Soyuz-U booster rocket's third stage engine.

It was the third failed Progress launch since 2011.

