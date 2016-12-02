December 2, 2016

Quake scale: Ohio St win vs Michigan rocked stadium the most

In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, file photo, Ohio State players and fans celebrate their win over Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 30-27 in double overtime. Geologists measuring vibrations caused by boisterous Ohio State football fans say the Buckeyes' game-winning touchdown in double overtime against rival Michigan had Ohio Stadium rocking more than any other time this season. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Geologists measuring vibrations caused by boisterous Ohio State football fans say the Buckeyes' game-winning touchdown in double overtime against rival Michigan had Ohio Stadium rocking more than any other time this season.

Ohio State and Miami University professors teamed up with the Department of Natural Resources to devise the "FanQuakes Magnitude Scale." Using measurements taken around the stadium, it converts the shaking from fans into the perceived magnitude of a naturally occurring earthquake.

Before last Saturday's game, the high point was after Curtis Samuel's touchdown catch against Nebraska. It reached a FanQuake Magnitude of 5.2.

Researchers say the opening kickoff with Michigan topped that at 5.27, and the grew after a couple of interceptions. It rated 5.7 during J.T. Barrett's first overtime touchdown, and 5.79 after Samuel's game-winning score.

Explore further

Sensors to measure 'fan quakes' at Michigan-Ohio State game
