December 5, 2016

Pennsylvania district attorney's office is hit by cybercrime

by Joe Mandak

A Pennsylvania prosecutor's office and two businesses were among hundreds of thousands of victims of an international cybercrime operation disabled by federal authorities and the European Union last week.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. tells The Associated Press his office was the unnamed "state governmental entity in Allegheny County" that was among the victims of the Avalanche network.

The feds say the office paid nearly $1,400 in a bitcoin ransom to free up its infected computer network in January 2015.

The Justice Department says the network infected at least 500,000 computers worldwide, including those of unnamed businesses in Carnegie and New Castle, which had their banking information hacked but didn't lose any money.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Pennsylvania district attorney's office is hit by cybercrime (2016, December 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-pennsylvania-district-attorney-office-cybercrime.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Feds: Business lost $387,500 in world cybercrime operation
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

8 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)