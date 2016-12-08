December 8, 2016

Pebble discontinuing smartwatches after its sale to Fitbit

In this Feb. 12, 2013, file photo, Eric Migicovsky, CEO of Pebble, displays his company's smart watch in Palo Alto, Calif. Fitbit announced on Dec. 7, 2016, that it was acquiring the bulk of Pebble. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Pioneering smartwatch maker Pebble is no longer manufacturing or selling any of its devices after the bulk of the company was bought by Fitbit.

Palo Alto, California-based Pebble says its devices will continue to work as normal for now but might lose functionality in the future.

San Francisco-based Fitbit announced the deal to acquire Pebble on Wednesday. Terms weren't disclosed.

Pebble's first smartwatch was launched in 2012, three years before the Apple Watch.

The company had raised more than $10 million for the project through a Kickstarter campaign. It raised more than $20 million through the site for an updated version of the watch last year.

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky calls the sale "bittersweet." He says many Pebble employees will be joining Fitbit.

