Paris winter pollution worst in 10 years: official
Paris is suffering its worst and most prolonged winter pollution for at least 10 years, the Airparif agency which measures the levels said Wednesday.
The peak is due to the combination of emissions from vehicles and from domestic wood-fires as well as near windless conditions which means pollutants have not been dispersed, the agency said.
© 2016 AFP
Citation: Paris winter pollution worst in 10 years: official (2016, December 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-paris-winter-pollution-worst-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.