December 7, 2016

Paris winter pollution worst in 10 years: official

Paris is suffering its worst and most prolonged winter pollution for at least 10 years, the Airparif agency which measures the levels said Wednesday.

The peak is due to the combination of from vehicles and from domestic wood-fires as well as near windless conditions which means pollutants have not been dispersed, the agency said.

