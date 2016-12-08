December 8, 2016

Harvard reaches goal of cutting gas emissions by 30 percent

Harvard University says it has achieved a 2008 goal to reduce campus greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent.

In a report released Thursday, university officials say they reached the goal by making buildings more energy efficient, installing a geothermal heating and cooling system, and adding on roofs, among other measures.

University President Drew Faust says the effort "required extraordinary collaboration among staff, students and faculty," but the work has just begun.

Faust is now asking a committee of students, faculty and administrators to make recommendations for the future.

Harvard's goal was to reduce its emissions by 30 percent from 2006 levels, and the school says it has reduced levels by 40 percent. Almost all Harvard's emissions stem from heating and .

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Harvard reaches goal of cutting gas emissions by 30 percent (2016, December 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-harvard-goal-gas-emissions-percent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EU on track to meet 2020 target for renewable energy: report
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)