December 13, 2016

Fossil fuel meets renewables: Vermont gas station goes solar

by Dave Gram

The Pump & Pantry looked unremarkable—a gas station, grocery and deli along the main road through the rural Vermont town of Williamstown.

But now the independent business is a meeting place of fossil fuels and renewable energy. It's a gas station that's gone solar.

Owner Sam Adams—not to be confused with the beer he sells—says he expects the $100,000 investment he's made in a 200-panel, 70-kilowatt installation will have a payback period of about six years.

After that, he expects the panels installed by the Vermont-based solar company SunCommon will bring big savings on an electric bill to run his refrigerators that's been running $3,000 to $4,000 a month.

"People probably think it's odd for a gas station to claim to be environmentally friendly," Adams said. "We went solar because we have a duty to do what we can to be responsible stewards of the environment. Gasoline is a necessity of life here in rural Vermont; we accept that. But it doesn't mean we can't do what we can to be more energy and fuel-efficient."

Adams said he began considering solar panels about three years ago. A combination of falling prices for the panels and state and federal tax credits "made now the right time," he said.

"I'm willing to go green, but I've got to save some green in the process," Adams said. Going solar is an act of environmentalism "that's good for my bottom line."

He said he's also hoping it will be a draw for customers, particularly those interested in environmental issues like fighting climate change.

"People have noticed the array and commented that it's a good thing to do," he said. "We're proud of that. Maybe our solar array will encourage folks to stop in and shop with us."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Fossil fuel meets renewables: Vermont gas station goes solar (2016, December 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-fossil-fuel-renewables-vermont-gas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Buyer beware: Solar power may be missing key ingredient
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (4)