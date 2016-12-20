December 20, 2016

Flexible OLEDs now one step closer to market

by CORDIS

Flexible OLEDs now one step closer to market
Credit: Pi-Scale

Partners of the PI-SCALE project recently showcased their first pilot lines demonstrators of flexible OLEDS—providing a great opportunity for EU companies to bring their ideas and concepts to market. The presented OLED stripes will serve as a raw material for special lighting applications in healthcare, architecture and transportation.

Along with PIX4LIFE and MIRPHAB, PI-SCALE is one of three projects aiming to help high-tech SMEs take photonics technologies from lab to market. The project, which is due for completion in December 2018, is key to realising European industry's untapped potential on the flexible OLED market. High-tech SMEs in Europe are often cut off from access to the advanced, cost-intensive infrastructures and expertise needed to effectively test, scale up and commercialise their flexible OLED lighting or signage concepts. This world-leading, open access pilot line promises to help them achieve their goals.

The project integrates existing European infrastructures and partners from the whole value chain. Together they aim to cover each of the four steps required to create advanced flexible OLED products: specialist high performance moisture barrier and electrode films, sheet-to-sheet and roll-to-roll flexible OLED fabrication, flexible device encapsulation, as well as lamination, bonding and system-level hybrid integration of thin film flexible electronics.

The first demonstrator models were showcased at the IDW 23rd International Display Workshops taking place in Fukuoka, Japan from 7 to 9 December. They consist of long OLED stripes of up to 15 m with an efficiency of over 30 lm/W and nearly 100 % yield. The ones showcased at the event were produced using an R2R anode (roll to roll) deposition method, but S2S (sheet-to-sheet) process can be used as well.

In total, the PI-SCALE already deposited around 50 million OLEDs using the R2R process. Project partners intend to demonstrate the reliability and reproducibility of the pilot line by producing 15m-long OLEDs in R2R each month. Moreover, a monthly monitor batch of four 6in plates will be produced in S2S to demonstrate the operational capability of the pilot line's production processes.

The consortium already has big plans for converting its demonstrators into market applications. Audi, REHAU, emdedesign GmbH and Pilkington are already part of the list of PI-SCALE customers, and are planning to use the pilot line to develop flexible OLED lighting products their respective sectors.

More information: Project website: pi-scale.eu/

Provided by CORDIS

Citation: Flexible OLEDs now one step closer to market (2016, December 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-flexible-oleds-closer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Apple supplier LG Display puts $1.8B into flexible displays
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)