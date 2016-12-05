Feds: Business lost $387,500 in world cybercrime operation

Credit: George Hodan/Public Domain

A Pennsylvania business lost more than $387,000 in an international cybercrime operation disabled by federal authorities and the European Union last week.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents in Pittsburgh on Monday plan to offer more details from last week's sweep of the Avalanche network. The group is accused of inflicting hundreds of millions of dollars in losses worldwide before it was dismantled and five key suspects were arrested.

Documents unsealed Monday show a business in Carnegie lost $387,500 when someone drained the money from the company's online account.

Another business in New Castle was twice targeted with unsuccessful efforts to steal more than $120,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the network of hosting some of the world's most pernicious malware as well as several money laundering campaigns.

