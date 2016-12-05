December 5, 2016

Feds: Business lost $387,500 in world cybercrime operation

by Joe Mandak

computer
Credit: George Hodan/Public Domain

A Pennsylvania business lost more than $387,000 in an international cybercrime operation disabled by federal authorities and the European Union last week.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents in Pittsburgh on Monday plan to offer more details from last week's sweep of the Avalanche network. The group is accused of inflicting hundreds of millions of dollars in losses worldwide before it was dismantled and five key suspects were arrested.

Documents unsealed Monday show a business in Carnegie lost $387,500 when someone drained the money from the company's online account.

Another business in New Castle was twice targeted with unsuccessful efforts to steal more than $120,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the network of hosting some of the world's most pernicious malware as well as several money laundering campaigns.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Feds: Business lost $387,500 in world cybercrime operation (2016, December 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-feds-business-lost-world-cybercrime.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Police make 5 arrests in 'unprecedented' cybercrime takedown
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

8 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)